KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John-Michael Wright pulled up from 30 or so feet and connected on the deep 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.

Moussa Cisse sent home a dunk 38 seconds later.

And when Wright followed with a lay-in, Oklahoma State had a 7-3 run and a 42-33 lead over Oklahoma with 8:58 remaining inside T-Mobile Center Wednesday night.

In a contest of limited offense between Oklahoma’s Bedlam schools, the Wright-powered stretch qualified as a significant scoring run. And on the opening night of the 2023 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship, it was enough to help secure the Cowboys a 57-49 win, a third victory over OU in 2022-23 and a date with Texas in Thursday's second round.

In an ugly affair of runs, shooting spurts and rim protection, the No. 7-seed Cowboys (18-14) had just enough firepower to dispatch the 10th-seeded Sooners and send OU (15-17) home, stoking their own NCAA Tournament aspirations in the process.

OSU now advances to face second-seeded Texas at 6 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2 Thursday night with an opportunity to further bolster its case for place in the 64-team field.

Cowboys guard Caleb Asberry led all scorers with 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds. Bryce Thompson followed with 12 points and five assists with Wright behind him adding 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

For a third time in 2022-23, OSU dominated the Sooners inside, outrebounding OU 49-39 and outscoring the in-state rivals 16-6 on second-chance points with Tyreek Smith and Moussa Cisse combining for 25 rebounds.

The Sooners’ early exit came with OU’s lowest scoring and worst shooting performance of the season (14-of-56, 25.0%). Leading scorer Grant Sherfield tallied eight points on 2-of-14 shooting.

Tanner Groves tallied three points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half before bouncing back in the second, tallying 10 points with six rebounds and a block to finish with 13 points and 12 rebounds in perhaps the final game of his college career.

The Cowboys have now taken wins from seven of their last eight meetings with OU. Following Bedlam wins on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1, Wednesday’s victory seals OSU’s first triple-sweep of the Sooners since the 1964-65 season.

OSU trailed early, led by as many as 14 and went ice cold from the field before halftime only to enter the break up 26-20 behind Thompson’s game-high eight first-half points. The junior guard hit a pair of jumpers on a Cowboys’ 16-1 run from 15:45-8:50 that powered OSU ahead 22-8. The Cowboys outscored their Bedlam rivals in the paint 14-6 in the period.

OU knocked down three of its initial six shots from the field to jump to a 7-4 lead with 16:40 remaining in the half, then went nearly nine minutes without a field goal. The Sooners missed 10 straight field goal attempts before Jacob Groves ended the run with a deep 3-pointer at the 7:50 mark. Moser and Co. finished their lowest scoring half of the season 7-of-32 from the field (21.9%).

Trailing 22-8 under nine minutes remaining in the half, Sooner shooters reheated and OU unfurled a 12-0 run to cut the OSU lead to two points. Groves’ drought-ending triple kickstarted the run and back-to-back 3-pointers from Bijan Cortes capped it to trim the OU deficit to 22-20 with 3:59 remaining before the half.

Baskets from Thompson and Wright sent OSU to the break with a six-point advantage.

Offensive struggles flowed right into the second half. The teams combined to hit six of their first 25 shots out of the break (24.0%) and OSU clung to a 35-30 lead with 10:56 remaining leaning on Asberry’s 3-point shooting for its primary offense over the initial 10 minutes of the half.

The Cowboys’ lead climbed back to nine points on Wright’s lay-in with 8:58 remaining before the OSU lead grew as large as 15 in the closing minutes.

OKLAHOMA ST. 57, OKLAHOMA 49

Oklahoma 20 29 — 49

Oklahoma St. 26 31 — 57

OKLAHOMA (15-17): Hill 1-6 4-6 6, T.Groves 4-14 5-7 13, Oweh 2-6 0-0 4, Sherfield 2-14 3-3 8, Uzan 2-5 1-2 7, J.Groves 1-4 2-2 5, Cortes 2-5 0-0 6, Godwin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-56 15-20 49.

OKLAHOMA ST. (18-14): Cisse 3-5 2-6 8, Smith 3-6 1-2 7, Asberry 4-12 4-4 15, Thompson 5-12 2-2 12, Wright 4-13 0-0 10, Newton 0-4 0-0 0, Boone 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 10-16 57.

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 6-23 (Cortes 2-3, Uzan 2-3, J.Groves 1-3, Sherfield 1-7, Hill 0-2, T.Groves 0-5), Oklahoma St. 5-20 (Asberry 3-8, Wright 2-6, Thompson 0-1, Harris 0-2, Newton 0-3). Rebounds: Oklahoma 38 (T.Groves 12), Oklahoma St. 46 (Smith 14). Assists: Oklahoma 8 (Uzan 3), Oklahoma St. 10 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 16, Oklahoma St. 18.