KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The third edition of the Bedlam men’s basketball rivalry in 2022-23 was likely the ugliest of the bunch.

For Oklahoma, the 57-49 loss to Oklahoma State inside T-Mobile Center on the opening night of the Big 12 Tournament arrived as the Sooners’ knockout punch Wednesday night. The Cowboys, however, stepped off the floor with a third win over OU this season and a date with Texas in Thursday’s quarterfinal round, breathing life into OSU’s NCAA Tournament aspirations for at least another day.

“Really obviously hard fought game,” Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said. “Two teams fighting to keep their seasons alive and continue to play on, like you see around the country everywhere. I'm really just proud of our guys, the fight that it took to continue to defend at the level we were able to tonight, even when shots weren't falling.”

Shots seldom fell between the Oklahoma schools that came to Kansas City and shot a combined 23-of-116 (30.2%) from the field and 11-of-43 (25.5%) from 3-point range. But behind a game-high 15 points from Caleb Asberry and another dominant interior performance against the 10-seed Sooners, seventh-seeded OSU (18-14) notched its third Bedlam beatdown of the season and fought to live another day on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

With their seventh win in eight meetings with OU (15-17), the Cowboys clinched their first three-game, single-season sweep of the Sooners since 1964-65. The victory also keeps OSU firmly in the conversation for the 68-team field ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup against the second-seeded Longhorns.

On the line when the Cowboys tip with Texas a little after 6 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2): the opportunity to push the their NCAA Tournament case over the line.

As bubble results unfold across the country, Wednesday’s eight-point win prompted ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi to move OSU to the “Last Four In” of his latest tournament bracket projection.

“I'm going to be honest, I don't really pay attention to the bigger picture right now,” Cowboys guard Bryce Thompson said. “We're just focused game by game. I think if we continue with that approach, all of that will take care of itself. So if we just go to sleep tonight, get some rest, focus on the game plan and come out ready to play against Texas, we'll see what happens from there.”

Thompson followed Asberry with 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting with five assists. John-Michael Wright, who took on the primary defensive duties guarding Sooners leader scorer Grant Sherfield, added 10 points with three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

But OSU’s latest Bedlam victory this winter, which followed the double-digit wins on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1, was once again about what the Cowboys inflicted upon their rivals from Norman.

Perhaps the final game of Porter Moser’s second campaign in charge arrived with the Sooners’ lowest scoring and worst shooting performance of the season (14-of-56 — 25%). On non-3-point attempts, OU finished 8-of-33 with only 16 points in the paint.

After struggling with the defense of OSU guard Avery Anderson in the previous two meetings, Sherfield was this time draped by Wright who ensured the Sooners 16.1-point per game guard met a similar outcome. Sherfield’s closed his third encounter with the Cowboys’ smothering perimeter defense with eight points on 2-of-14 shooting, including a 1-of-7 finish from three-point range.

In what may have been the final game of his college career, Tanner Groves spent 33 minutes engaged in another physical battle inside with OSU and tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds as the lone Sooners' scorer in double figures. But left to deal with the likes of Cowboys big men Moussa Cisse, Tyreek Smith and Kalib Boone, Groves and the Sooners were again overmatched in the paint.

OSU grabbed 10 more rebounds, logged 10 more second-chance points and outscored OSU 22-16 in the paint. Between them, Cisse and Smith combined for 17 points and 25 rebounds Wednesday.

“Just felt like the kids stuck with the game plan,” Boynton said. “Obviously we knew they had been playing better and playing with some younger guys out there. But for the most part, they were going to play through Tanner (Groves) and Grant (Sherfield) and we wanted to try to limit their efficiency and effectiveness. And I thought they didn't really get a bunch of easy looks really until late in the game.”

The 14th and final loss to a Big 12 foe in 2022-23 left Moser in what’s become a familiar pit of frustration in 2023.

“My expectations were way higher,” he explained. “I'm not disappointed with the effort. Not disappointed with how these guys approached it. I thought their effort was really good. Just disappointed in the result — unable to make some shots. Obviously, disappointed with the result.”

Moser’s fourth loss in five meetings with OSU officially sealed the Sooners’ fate outside the NCAA Tournament field for a second consecutive season under the 54-year-old’s leadership.

OU went 19-16 in Moser’s debut season with seven conference wins and a spot in the NIT. The 2022-23 campaign delivered a setback in the Sooners’ sub-500 finish and their 5-14 record against league opponents.

Still on the table for OU are possible invites to alternative postseason events such as the NIT and CBI. Moser indicated late Wednesday that OU would be interested in a postseason tournament if invited.

“Always like to compete,” he said. “It's in my blood, and I want to compete.”

Boynton’s attention, meanwhile, was already on Texas by the time he reached the podium.

Both of OSU’s losses to the Longhorns — who come to Kansas City ranked seventh in the latest AP Top 25 Poll — came in January and by double-digit margins. Boynton mentioned the span of time between those games and Thursday’s conference tournament meeting.

He also noted a key absence from those two losses earlier this year. Cisse, who missed time in January including both Texas defeats due to an ankle injury, will be on the floor for this high-stakes quarterfinal matchup.

“I'm banking on having him tomorrow and hopefully he makes a little bit of a difference for us,” Boynton said.

OKLAHOMA ST. 57, OKLAHOMA 49

Oklahoma 20 29 — 49

Oklahoma St. 26 31 — 57

OKLAHOMA (15-17): Hill 1-6 4-6 6, T.Groves 4-14 5-7 13, Oweh 2-6 0-0 4, Sherfield 2-14 3-3 8, Uzan 2-5 1-2 7, J.Groves 1-4 2-2 5, Cortes 2-5 0-0 6, Godwin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 14-56 15-20 49.

OKLAHOMA ST. (18-14): Cisse 3-5 2-6 8, Smith 3-6 1-2 7, Asberry 4-12 4-4 15, Thompson 5-12 2-2 12, Wright 4-13 0-0 10, Newton 0-4 0-0 0, Boone 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 10-16 57.

3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 6-23 (Cortes 2-3, Uzan 2-3, J.Groves 1-3, Sherfield 1-7, Hill 0-2, T.Groves 0-5), Oklahoma St. 5-20 (Asberry 3-8, Wright 2-6, Thompson 0-1, Harris 0-2, Newton 0-3). Rebounds: Oklahoma 38 (T.Groves 12), Oklahoma St. 46 (Smith 14). Assists: Oklahoma 8 (Uzan 3), Oklahoma St. 10 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 16, Oklahoma St. 18.