Bedlam series at home in April highlights Cowboys' Big 12 schedule

STILLWATER — With the Big 12 Conference's announcement of the full league slate for the 2022 baseball season, Oklahoma State's schedule for the upcoming season became complete Thursday.

The Cowboys' Big 12 schedule features four home series beginning with Kansas at O'Brate Stadium from March 25-27, and is highlighted by a Bedlam visit from Oklahoma April 8-10. OSU travels to Norman for a single-game on March 29.

Josh Holliday and Co. will also host TCU (April 22-24) and Texas Tech (May 13-15) in conference play. Ahead in the spring for the Cowboys are Big 12 trips to Kansas State, West Virginia, Texas and Baylor, before the Big 12 Championship from May 25-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

OSU will embark on Big 12 competition following a 22-game non conference schedule.

The Cowboys begin their 2022 season on the road at reigning national runner-ups Vanderbilt from Feb. 18-20. OSU opens its home slate for 2022 with three-game set against Wright State from Feb. 25-27, and March features visits from Gonzaga and Seton Hall, among others, and trips to Oral Roberts on March 22 and future Big 12 foes BYU from March 10-12.

The Cowboys finished 36-19-1 in 2021, when OSU reached the Big 12 Tournament championship game and later fell at the NCAA Tuscon Regional.

