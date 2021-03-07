Bedlam rivals share Big 12 wrestling team title

“We definitely didn’t want the co-championship,” OSU coach John Smith said. “I think each team would’ve preferred to have won it, but congratulations to Oklahoma on a good effort and the things they did to put themselves in a position to win."

The Sooners went 1-2 in their championship matches but created a big enough lead to hold off OSU from overtaking them. Racking up bonus points, especially during the first day, was a major help to establishing the lead.

“I was proud of the way the guys fought and that’s where we’re trying to get at,” Roselli said. “To a place where we’re building leads and we’re getting bonus points and we’re working at that, trying to get things right and a lot of it paid off. They did a really nice job.”

Every extra point mattered in Sunday’s close finish, especially the point deducted from OSU on Saturday night. The Cowboys had 97 team points that were knocked down to 96 because of a penalty. OSU would have won the title outright with that point, but Smith isn't dwelling on the deduction.

“I know what it was deducted for,” Smith said. “We probably have the toughest sport of anyone that we find reasons to deduct points, unfortunately. It was something that, things happen. You get emotional as a coach and you come out of your little triangle that they give you and you say the wrong thing to an official. …. Unfortunately, we did have a point deducted but it’s nothing that hasn’t happened in the past and probably likely will continue to happen in the future at some time. ... It’s the rules and we know the rules. We live by the rules and if we make a mistake, we make the mistake and go on. That’s basically all I really have to say about it.”

