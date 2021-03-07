Bedlam rivals share Big 12 wrestling team title

Both Bedlam rivals earned the right to call themselves 2021 Big 12 wrestling champions after a crazy finish to the conference tournament on Sunday.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State shared the title after each totaled 124 points in competition at the BOK Center.
Oklahoma coach Lou Rosselli, who led the Sooners to their first conference title since 2002, was named Big 12 Coach of the Year.
“I’m feeling great,” Rosselli said. “I think it’s been a long road, but I think it’s been wonderful to watch them. They’ve really worked hard and it’s exciting for them. I’m just proud of the way these guys competed.”
The team title rested on OSU freshman AJ Ferrari’s shoulders entering the championship match at 197 pounds. A loss would have crowned OU the lone champion, and a bonus-point win would have given the title to OSU. Ferrari defeated Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming in a 13-8, bonus-point free decision, securing a shared title with OU. The co-championship extended OSU's streak to nine consecutive conference titles.
Ferrari, a No. 4 seed, handled No. 2 seed Buchanan and nearly pulled off the bonus-point victory. Ferrari’s two-point takedown that landed Buchanan on his back with 40 seconds remaining in the third period gave him a chance at a major decision. Referees reviewed the takedown to see if Ferrari would receive possible near-fall points. The two back points combined with the riding time would have been enough for a major-decision margin that Ferrari would have needed to keep for the final 40 seconds. He wasn’t awarded the points, but his performance in his first conference tournament earned him Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.
Ferrari had to upset No. 1-seeded Tanner Sloan from South Dakota State in the semifinal before upsetting Buchanan in the final.
“He wrestled how I wanted to wrestle in every match,” OSU star Daton Fix said. “Say what you want about him, but he wrestles hard all seven minutes, and that’s really special for a true freshman to go out there and compete like that. I couldn’t be more proud of the way he competed. He tried to get a major decision out of a very tough wrestler from Wyoming.”
The Sooners headed into the championship rounds with an eight-point lead over OSU while Iowa State and Wyoming were in striking distance of the title. OSU and OU both had three wrestlers in the finals, with two Bedlam rematches.
Fix, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the country at 133 pounds, faced OU’s Tony Madrigal, who became the first non-seeded wrestler in Big 12 history to advance to the final match. The 133 final presented an opportunity for the Cowboys to make up ground with a bonus-point win, but Madrigal kept it at a 6-1 decision.
“Bonus points going out there was what I was looking for, and I didn’t do that,” said Fix, the former Sand Springs star. “I’m happy I’m a Big 12 champ for sure, but I feel like I kind of let my team down because that was a great opportunity for us to take the outright lead.”
Dom Demas put the Sooners in good position when he won the 141 title against No. 1 seeded Ian Parker from Iowa State in a 4-3 overtime decision to win OU’s only individual title. Mitch Moore was the third Sooner to reach a finals match and placed second after losing a 7-6 decision to OSU’s Boo Lewallen. The Cowboys won all three of their championship matches.
“We definitely didn’t want the co-championship,” OSU coach John Smith said. “I think each team would’ve preferred to have won it, but congratulations to Oklahoma on a good effort and the things they did to put themselves in a position to win."
The Sooners went 1-2 in their championship matches but created a big enough lead to hold off OSU from overtaking them. Racking up bonus points, especially during the first day, was a major help to establishing the lead.
“I was proud of the way the guys fought and that’s where we’re trying to get at,” Roselli said. “To a place where we’re building leads and we’re getting bonus points and we’re working at that, trying to get things right and a lot of it paid off. They did a really nice job.”
Every extra point mattered in Sunday’s close finish, especially the point deducted from OSU on Saturday night. The Cowboys had 97 team points that were knocked down to 96 because of a penalty. OSU would have won the title outright with that point, but Smith isn't dwelling on the deduction.
“I know what it was deducted for,” Smith said. “We probably have the toughest sport of anyone that we find reasons to deduct points, unfortunately. It was something that, things happen. You get emotional as a coach and you come out of your little triangle that they give you and you say the wrong thing to an official. …. Unfortunately, we did have a point deducted but it’s nothing that hasn’t happened in the past and probably likely will continue to happen in the future at some time. ... It’s the rules and we know the rules. We live by the rules and if we make a mistake, we make the mistake and go on. That’s basically all I really have to say about it.”