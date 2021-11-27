Bedlam notebook: OU’s Brooks eclipses 1000-yard mark for third straight season

Brooks over century mark, again
Kennedy Brooks became the fourth Oklahoma player to have three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.
The junior running back entered the Bedlam contest needing 28 yards to surpass the mark.
Brooks joins De’Mond Parker (1996-98), Adrian Peterson (2004-06) and Samaje Perine (2014-16) in accomplishing the feat.
Brooks entered Saturday night’s game with 3,039 career rushing yards, which made him the 11th Oklahoma player to surpass 3,000 career yards.
Rodriguez reaches career-high
Malcolm Rodriguez reached a new career high for total tackles in a season on his senior night.
His third-quarter stop of Kennedy Brooks brought Rodriguez’s tally in 2021 to 104 tackles, topping the 103 he recorded in 2019. Saturday also marked Rodriguez’s 46th career start, which moved the fifth-year linebacker to No. 7 all-time in program history.
Another game for Mead
Bryan Mead played in his school-record 64th career football game for the Sooners on Saturday. The previous career record was 55 games. The mark was held by former quarterback and holder Connor McGinnis.
Mead, who was one of three players to win the Don Key Award last week, played at Rejoice Christian in Owasso.
Presley ties program record
Moments after Caleb Williams knotted the score at 14-14 in the second quarter, OSU’s Brennan Presley tore through OU’s kickoff unit for a 100-yard return touchdown. The sophomore’s return matched a program record and marked the Cowboys’ longest kick return touchdown since Justin Gilbert’s 100-yarder against Kansas on Nov. 9, 2013.
Fields, Woods rekindle connection
Former OSU quarterback Josh Fields returned to Stillwater to lead the Cowboys’ “Orange Power” chant pregame and kicked off the appearance with a touchdown pass to Rashaun Woods to the delight of the crowd inside Boone Pickens Stadium.
Fields and Woods were teammates at OSU from 2001-03 and share Bedlam history. Woods caught eight passes for 129 yards in the Cowboys’ 16-13 win over the Sooners in 2001, and his 14-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Fields with 1:44 remaining sealed OSU’s win over 27-point favored OU.
Injury update; Stoops returns
The Sooners welcomed Drake Stoops back to the lineup. The wide receiver missed last week’s game.
Oklahoma was without center Andrew Raym, who appeared to have suffered a leg injury in last week’s win over Iowa State. Robert Congel took over starting center duties for OU.
OSU center Danny Godlevske missed his second consecutive game due to injury and was replaced by redshirt sophomore Joe Michalski, who made his second straight start. Godlevske rested his injured left leg on a scooter when he participated in pregame Senior Day festivities.
Left guard Josh Sills (injury) made his first start on the Cowboys’ offensive line since Week 11 against TCU Saturday.
