Bedlam notebook: OU’s Brooks eclipses 1,000-yard mark for third straight season

Presley ties program record

Moments after Caleb Williams knotted the score at 14-14 in the second quarter, OSU’s Brennan Presley tore through OU’s kickoff unit for a 100-yard return touchdown. The sophomore’s return matched a program record and marked the Cowboys’ longest kick return touchdown since Justin Gilbert’s 100-yarder against Kansas on Nov. 9, 2013.

Fields, Woods rekindle connection

Former OSU quarterback Josh Fields returned to Stillwater to lead the Cowboys’ “Orange Power” chant pregame and kicked off the appearance with a touchdown pass to Rashaun Woods to the delight of the crowd inside Boone Pickens Stadium.

Fields and Woods were teammates at OSU from 2001-03 and share Bedlam history. Woods caught eight passes for 129 yards in the Cowboys’ 16-13 win over the Sooners in 2001, and his 14-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Fields with 1:44 remaining sealed OSU’s win over 27-point favored OU.

Injury update; Stoops returns

The Sooners welcomed Drake Stoops back to the lineup. The wide receiver missed last week’s game.