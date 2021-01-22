 Skip to main content
Bedlam game in Stillwater rescheduled to Feb. 25; two days before the second OU-OSU matchup
breaking

Bedlam game in Stillwater rescheduled to Feb. 25; two days before the second OU-OSU matchup

Bedlam Basketball

No. 13 Issac Likekele blocks No. 12 Austin Reaves shot during Oklahoma State's basketball game vs. Oklahoma on Feb. 22, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. 

 Devin Lawrence Wilber, For the Tulsa World

The first Bedlam basketball game in Stillwater that was postponed last week has been rescheduled for Feb. 25, the Big 12 announced Friday. The game will air on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State was originally scheduled for Jan. 16 but was postponed because of OSU’s COVID-19 issues. The Cowboys shut down all team activities last week and was cleared to resume practice on Thursday.

The new date is just two days before OSU is scheduled to play in Norman at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27. Both teams will end the regular season by playing each other twice in three days.

The reschedule also forces both schools to play three games during a five-day stretch. OSU will host Texas Tech on Feb. 23 and the Sooners play at Kansas State on the same day.

The Sooners are currently ranked fifth in the conference with a 4-3 conference record and 8-4 overall. OSU is ranked No. 6 in the conference with a 3-3 conference record and 9-3 overall.

