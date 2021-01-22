Bedlam basketball at OSU moved to Feb. 25; teams to play twice in three days

The first Bedlam basketball game of 2020-21 — which was postponed last week — has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 in Stillwater, the Big 12 announced Friday. The 8 p.m. contest will air on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State was originally scheduled for Jan. 16 but was postponed because of OSU’s COVID-19 issues. The Cowboys shut down all team activities last week and were cleared to resume practice Thursday.

The new date is just two days before OSU is scheduled to play in Norman, at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Both teams will end the regular season by playing each other twice in three days.

The reschedule also forces both schools to play three games during a five-day stretch. OSU will host Texas Tech on Feb. 23, and the Sooners play at Kansas State on the same day.

The Sooners are currently fifth in the Big 12 with a 4-3 conference record and 8-4 overall. OSU is sixth in the Big 12 with a 3-3 league record and 9-3 overall.

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

