Bedlam basketball at OSU moved to Feb. 25; teams to play twice in three days

Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele (right) blocks a shot by Oklahoma's Austin Reaves on Feb. 22, 2020 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. The teams will end the regular season by playing each other twice in three days.
Devin Lawrence Wilber, For the Tulsa World
The first Bedlam basketball game of 2020-21 — which was postponed last week — has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 in Stillwater, the Big 12 announced Friday. The 8 p.m. contest will air on ESPN2 or ESPNU.
The game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State was originally scheduled for Jan. 16 but was postponed because of OSU’s COVID-19 issues. The Cowboys shut down all team activities last week and were cleared to resume practice Thursday.
The new date is just two days before OSU is scheduled to play in Norman, at 2 p.m. Feb. 27. Both teams will end the regular season by playing each other twice in three days.
The reschedule also forces both schools to play three games during a five-day stretch. OSU will host Texas Tech on Feb. 23, and the Sooners play at Kansas State on the same day.
The Sooners are currently fifth in the Big 12 with a 4-3 conference record and 8-4 overall. OSU is sixth in the Big 12 with a 3-3 league record and 9-3 overall.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
A look at OU and OSU football transfers announced during the 2021 offseason
WR Charleston Rambo
Transfer destination: Miami
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) runs past Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Zech McPhearson (8) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
QB Tanner Mordecai
Transfer destination: SMU
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Tanner Mordecai (15) attempts a pass during a NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
QB Chandler Morris
Transfer destination: TCU
Oklahoma quarterback Chandler Morris (4) drags Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth II (12) into the end zone while scoring a touchdown during the Big 12 Championship game between Iowa State and Oklahoma at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
RB T.J. Pledger
Transfer destination: Utah
Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger (5) runs past Baylor safety JT Woods (22) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Baylor in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
LB Jon-Michael Terry
Transfer destination: Tulsa
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jon-Michael Terry (40) tackles Kansas Jayhawks running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
S Robert Barnes
Oklahoma Sooners safety Robert Barnes (20) makes an intercepts a pass intended for Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Willie Wright (1) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Florida Atlantic Owls at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World Tulsa
TE Jalin Conyers
Transfer destination: Arizona State
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
OL Trent Pullen
Photo by TYLER DRABEK/for the Tulsa World
WR Landon Wolf
Oklahoma State's Landon Wolf (right) heads for the end zone under pressure from Iowa State's Greg Eisworth (left) and Braxton Lewis during a football game at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 6, 2018. Tulsa World File
LB Carson Kropp
Oklahoma State's Relijah Sherman (left), Carson Kropp and Johnny Wilson (right) take the field againsty Baylor during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Tulsa World File
RB Micah Cooper
Photo by TYLER DRABEK/for the Tulsa World
QB Shaun Taylor
Oklahoma State's Shaun Taylor attempts a pass during practice at Sherman E. Smith Training Center in Stillwater on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
TE Jelani Woods
Transfer destination: Virginia
Oklahoma State's Jelani Woods is open as he runs into the end zone against Texas during a football game in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. Tulsa World File
WR Dee Anderson
Kansas cornerback Karon Prunty (9) breaks up a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Dee Anderson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
