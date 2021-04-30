Bedlam baseball: Sooners cruise to series-opening rout of Cowboys in Stillwater

It was a lopsided Bedlam baseball series opener at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater on Friday night.

The University of Oklahoma’s 16-2 rout of No. 18 Oklahoma State was sparked by a five-run third inning for the Sooners.

The game was scoreless when OU put two runners on base with two outs. Tyler Hardman followed with a two-run single to put the Sooners on the board, and Brett Squires, Tanner Tredaway and Diego Muniz all followed with run-scoring singles to make it a 5-0 lead.

Peyton Graham and Jimmy Crooks hit back-to-back homers for OU in the fourth inning to make it 7-0, and Squires hit a solo shot of his own in the fifth for an eight-run lead. Squires’ shot was just the start of a seven-run fifth for the Sooners, capped by a three-run home run by Hardman to make it 14-0 for the visitors. Hardman led the way for OU with six RBIs and with two hits on five trips to the plate. He also scored two runs. Squires had a game-high four hits with two RBIs.

OU starting pitcher Wyatt Olds only allowed one hit in 105 pitches over five innings, but also walked eight batters. He struck out five and got the win (3-4). The Sooners (21-19, 5-8 Big 12) finished with 14 hits and OSU ended with just three. The other two OSU hits were against reliever Jaret Godman.