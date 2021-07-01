Becoming the athletic director at OSU is 'a dream come true' for Chad Weiberg

Oklahoma State introduced a familiar face to a new role when Chad Weiberg participated in his first press conference as OSU's new director of athletics Thursday morning.

“This is a big deal to me,” Weiberg said. “A dream come true.”

Being the athletic director at OSU has always been Weiberg’s dream job. But he came to terms with the fact that Oklahoma State may not be his landing point when he left Stillwater for Kansas State in 2004 and eventually landed at Texas Tech as the deputy director of athletics in 2015.

“When the time came to look at moving it was scary for me and I knew that if I chose to leave that the odds of me getting to come back would be slim,” Weiberg said. “No matter how good I might do or whatever, the stars the timing and everything would just have to align. What are the odds that that would happen? So I had to wrap my mind around that to be able to leave and to be able to make any kind of success wherever I was. If I couldn’t do that I just needed to stay here. But I think I had for some reason a feeling that getting that experience would be good for me in terms of growth.”