Becoming the athletic director at OSU is 'a dream come true' for Chad Weiberg

Oklahoma State introduced a familiar face to a new role when Chad Weiberg participated in his first press conference as OSU's new director of athletics Thursday morning.
“This is a big deal to me,” Weiberg said. “A dream come true.”
Being the athletic director at OSU has always been Weiberg’s dream job. But he came to terms with the fact that Oklahoma State may not be his landing point when he left Stillwater for Kansas State in 2004 and eventually landed at Texas Tech as the deputy director of athletics in 2015.
“When the time came to look at moving it was scary for me and I knew that if I chose to leave that the odds of me getting to come back would be slim,” Weiberg said. “No matter how good I might do or whatever, the stars the timing and everything would just have to align. What are the odds that that would happen? So I had to wrap my mind around that to be able to leave and to be able to make any kind of success wherever I was. If I couldn’t do that I just needed to stay here. But I think I had for some reason a feeling that getting that experience would be good for me in terms of growth.”
Weiberg found his way back to Stillwater as the deputy director of athletics in 2017 and he was standing in front of a podium being announced as the new AD at his alma mater four years later. He made sure to thank his uncle Kevin, who was the Big 12 commissioner from 1998 to 2007. Weiberg said he may not have even known athletic administration was a career path growing up if it weren’t for the opportunity to watch his uncle progress in the profession the way he did.
Weiberg was still in disbelief the stars aligned for him to circle back to Stillwater four years ago and land his dream job.
“It was one of those things that once you wrap your mind around that it’s like can you really even dream of it because you just felt like the odds and the chances are just so slim,” Weiberg said. “So to get that call (four years ago) and for it actually to happen is hard still for me to wrap my mind around the fact that I’m standing up here today.”
Weiberg is taking over the athletics department in the aftermath of a pandemic with the new NCAA name image and likeness floodgates opening on his first official day on the job. Athletic departments across the country are treading new waters and most of them aren’t transitioning to a new captain like the Cowboys are.
OSU is fortunate enough to be transitioning to an OSU alum who has spent the last four years embedded into the program. Weiberg can get straight to work without having to spend extra time getting acquainted with the campus, coaches, and the rest of the OSU athletics staff. He has been working alongside them for years and new university President Dr. Kayse Shrum is excited to be joining forces with him.
“I think putting people on your team that have character and share your values and the love for your alma mater is key and Chad has all those things,” Shrum said. “He’s just a tremendous person and I know he has a great deal of admiration and respect for our student-athletes. He wants them to do well, wants the coaches to do well and really represent the university. This is a great team I think between Chad and I.”
Holder and former university President Burns Hargis have been at the helm of OSU and its athletics for a long time. Both Cowboys are allowing a new generation of leadership to take place in the hands of two people who are already fully invested in the OSU culture.
“I think we’ve had a tremendous period of stability and continuity here between President Hargis and Coach Holder and a lot of our coaches,” Weiberg said. “I think success shows and that’s part of it and I think this is just the next step of that to be able to have that transition. Hope that it’s a smooth transition and we can keep going and we aren’t having to take a step back or a pause to figure out who’s who and what’s what. So I think that should be a big advantage for us.”