Baylor suspends all football-related activities, Cowboys are scheduled to play Baylor next week

Baylor athletics has suspended all football-related activities because of COVID-19 related issues, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The Bears suspended activities “to allow for further evaluation of recent positive tests and the completion of close contact tracing.”

Oklahoma State has an off week this week but is scheduled to play at Baylor on Oct. 17. Baylor, too, is scheduled off this week. The Bears are 1-1 having their season opener versus Houston called off.

"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades said in the statement. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17."

