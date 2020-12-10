Baylor shuts down all football facilities, but says, 'Our focus remains on playing the scheduled game' against OSU

Baylor University announced on Thursday that is closing its football facilities two days before its supposed to host Oklahoma State.

The Bears still plan on playing the game.

“At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily closed our football facility and are taking all possible precautions," athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. "Our focus remains on playing the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on December 12."

The game was originally supposed to be played in October but was postponed to Saturday because of Baylor’s COVID-19 complications. Baylor did not specifically state what caused the shutdown this week.

Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN reported that Baylor’s most recent COVID-19 update on Dec. 7 included seven active cases of COVID-19 across all sports.

