Baylor coach Aranda holds respect for OSU ahead of Big 12 title game rematch

STILLWATER — Like the swarming defenses he once guided at Wisconsin and later LSU, Dave Aranda pounced on the question Monday when asked about Oklahoma State’s defensive unit in 2021.
By the time Baylor’s second-year head coach finished his answer four minutes and 33 seconds later, one thing was clear: Aranda carries loads of respect for the defense his Bears are preparing to meet in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday.
“I think they've got something special over there,” he said on the Big 12 Championship teleconference. “A lot of credit to coach (Jim) Knowles...I’m a fan of coaches. He’s a great one.”
Aranda knows defense.
Before he became a head coach, the 45-year old earned nicknames such as “The Professor” and “The Defensive Coordinator Whisperer” across coordinator stints at seven schools from 2005-19. At LSU in 2019, he led the defense of one of college football’s most overwhelming national champions. This fall, in Aranda’s second season since arriving to Waco in January 2020, his Bears are allowing 19.4 points per game, second-fewest in the Big 12 behind only OSU.
“They're athletic. They're physical,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Baylor’s defense Monday. “They challenge you on defense.”
On the flip side, Aranda doesn’t shy away from his appreciation for the Cowboys’ Jim Knowles-defense.
He saw them up close on Oct. 2, when OSU capped the Big 12’s best rushing attack to 107 yards on the ground and held the Bears to 3-for-15 on third-down conversions in a 24-14 Week 5 victory. And on tape, he’s identified many of the little things that have made OSU tick this fall, turning its defense into the third-ranked unit in the country.
Aranda spoke Monday about the flexibility the Cowboys possess up front, switching from three-man to four-man rushes on the defensive line. He pointed out OSU’s strengths in man coverage, the zones Knowles incorporated more of this fall and the Cowboys’ ability to disguise both. And Aranda — one of the nation’s finest defensive minds who often talks about “the math of football” — applauded OSU’s defensive creativity.
Credit, Aranda believes, begins with Knowles, the Cowboys’ fourth-year defensive coordinator.
“The first thing that strikes me is that coach Knowles is a teacher,” Aranda said. “And you could tell that the guys live and love that defense. And you could tell that they're versed on the strengths and weaknesses. They're playing to their strengths. They're really working to minimize the weaknesses of that coverage and or personnel.”
“You could tell that all that's hooked up right. That's usually like an unsaid or unnarrated piece. That's something that you can see right on tape. And so that's impressive."
Aranda is not only a fan of OSU’s defense as a whole, but also of one of its core defensive players.
“I think the linebacker for them is one of my favorite players in this league,” he said.
Malcolm Rodriguez led OSU with 11 tackles, including two for loss when the teams met on Oct. 2.
The Cowboys’ top tackler caught the attention of the Baylor coach with his disguises and described the way Rodriguez threw off the Bears’ offensive lineman several times in the Week 5 matchup.
“On top of just the film from the season is just his ability to play cat and mouse,” Aranda said of Rodriguez. “He (looks like he’s) not blitzing. And then at the snap, he's so quick twitch that he's blitzing and he's downhill.”
“I think he's slippery. He's tough. He's calling out plays all over the field. He's a great one. And I have to imagine that he's the enforcer for them. And he's someone that the whole thing runs through.”
Baylor enters Saturday’s conference title game with the Big 12’s top offense averaging 446 yards, including a league-best 227.4 rushing yards per game, and equipped with the conference’s second-leading rusher in Abram Smith.
But the defensive-minded Aranda knows full well the kind of defense that will be waiting for his Bears at AT&T Stadium.
“I think there is an edge that they play with,” Aranda said. “I think their confidence and their belief is really strong.”
