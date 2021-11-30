Baylor coach Aranda holds respect for OSU ahead of Big 12 title game rematch

He saw them up close on Oct. 2, when OSU capped the Big 12’s best rushing attack to 107 yards on the ground and held the Bears to 3-for-15 on third-down conversions in a 24-14 Week 5 victory. And on tape, he’s identified many of the little things that have made OSU tick this fall, turning its defense into the third-ranked unit in the country.

Aranda spoke Monday about the flexibility the Cowboys possess up front, switching from three-man to four-man rushes on the defensive line. He pointed out OSU’s strengths in man coverage, the zones Knowles incorporated more of this fall and the Cowboys’ ability to disguise both. And Aranda — one of the nation’s finest defensive minds who often talks about “the math of football” — applauded OSU’s defensive creativity.

Credit, Aranda believes, begins with Knowles, the Cowboys’ fourth-year defensive coordinator.

“The first thing that strikes me is that coach Knowles is a teacher,” Aranda said. “And you could tell that the guys live and love that defense. And you could tell that they're versed on the strengths and weaknesses. They're playing to their strengths. They're really working to minimize the weaknesses of that coverage and or personnel.”