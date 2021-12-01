 Skip to main content
Baylor Big 12 opener, Texas on Homecoming and Nov. 19 Bedlam highlight OSU's 2022 conference slate
Baylor Big 12 opener, Texas on Homecoming and Nov. 19 Bedlam highlight OSU's 2022 conference slate

OSU vs. Texas Tech (copy) (copy)
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Nov. 29, 2021 video. The Cowboys will face Baylor in the 2021 Big 12 championship at AT&T stadium. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

STILLWATER — Days before Oklahoma State travels to Arlington, Texas for the 2021 Big 12 Championship game, the conference released its league slate for the 2022 football season Wednesday morning.

Included in the Cowboys' 2022 Big 12 schedule is a road opener at Baylor, a home opener against Texas Tech, homes games against Texas and Iowa State and a trip to Norman for Bedlam. OSU went 8-1 in the conference in 2021.

Following a non conference slate featuring home games against Central Michigan, Arizona State and UAPB, the Cowboys begin Big 12 play in 2022 with a trip to Baylor for a Big 12 title game rematch on Oct. 1. Texas Tech visits Boone Pickens Stadium the following weekend for OSU's 2022 home opener.

After an Oct. 15 trip to TCU, the Cowboys are set host Texas on Homecoming weekend (Oct. 22) before back-to-back trips to Kansas State and Kansas on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. 

The Cowboys' visit to Oklahoma on Nov. 19 is sandwiched between November home games against Iowa State (Nov. 12) and West Virginia (Nov. 26). Bedlam in the penultimate week of the conference schedule will mark the second time in three seasons OSU did not close the regular season against the Sooners.

The 2022 campaign could mark the last for the Big 12 in its current form with BYU, Houston, UCF and Cincinnati expected to join the conference no later than 2024 and possibly sooner amid OU and Texas' impending departures for the SEC. 

Oklahoma State's 2022 schedule 

Sept. 3 vs Central Michigan

Sept. 10 vs. Arizona State

Sept. 17 vs UAPB

Sept. 24 Open

Oct. 1 at Baylor

Oct. 8 vs Texas Tech

Oct. 15 at TCU

Oct. 22 vs Texas (Homecoming)

Oct. 29 at K-State

Nov. 5 at Kansas

Nov. 12 vs Iowa State

Nov. 19 at OU

Nov. 26 vs WVU

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

