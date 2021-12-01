Baylor Big 12 opener, Texas on Homecoming and Nov. 19 Bedlam highlight OSU's 2022 conference slate

STILLWATER — Days before Oklahoma State travels to Arlington, Texas for the 2021 Big 12 Championship game, the conference released its league slate for the 2022 football season Wednesday morning.

Included in the Cowboys' 2022 Big 12 schedule is a road opener at Baylor, a home opener against Texas Tech, homes games against Texas and Iowa State and a trip to Norman for Bedlam. OSU went 8-1 in the conference in 2021.

Following a non conference slate featuring home games against Central Michigan, Arizona State and UAPB, the Cowboys begin Big 12 play in 2022 with a trip to Baylor for a Big 12 title game rematch on Oct. 1. Texas Tech visits Boone Pickens Stadium the following weekend for OSU's 2022 home opener.

After an Oct. 15 trip to TCU, the Cowboys are set host Texas on Homecoming weekend (Oct. 22) before back-to-back trips to Kansas State and Kansas on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

The Cowboys' visit to Oklahoma on Nov. 19 is sandwiched between November home games against Iowa State (Nov. 12) and West Virginia (Nov. 26). Bedlam in the penultimate week of the conference schedule will mark the second time in three seasons OSU did not close the regular season against the Sooners.