 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Barry Sanders to be inducted into OSU Ring of Honor; will become first OSU player with a statue
0 Comments
breaking editor's pick

Barry Sanders to be inducted into OSU Ring of Honor; will become first OSU player with a statue

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Barry Sanders

Cowboy football great Barry Sanders rides in the Oklahoma State homecoming parade in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

Editor's Note

From November 2020: With regard to anything being ‘long overdue,’ a Barry Sanders statue might be the epitome

Former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders will be added to the OSU Ring of Honor, the school announced Thursday.

The former Detroit Lion is also getting a statue that is currently being worked on by Harold Holden. Holden also sculpted the Boone Pickens statue. Plans for a Sanders statue have been in the works for a while and he will become the first OSU player to have a statue outside of Boone Pickens Stadium once it’s completed. 

He will join 2020 inductee Thurman Thomas as the second player to have his name and jersey number added to the Ring of Honor when the Cowboys host TCU on November 13.

Sanders was awarded 1988 Heisman Trophy after producing one of the best seasons by a running back in college football history. Sanders is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy talks about his quarterback's growth and COVID vaccinations on his team. Ian Maule/Tulsa World

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bahraini amputee woman pushes boundaries in sports

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News