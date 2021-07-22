Barry Sanders to be inducted into OSU Ring of Honor; will become first OSU player with a statue

Cowboy football great Barry Sanders rides in the Oklahoma State homecoming parade in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders will be added to the OSU Ring of Honor, the school announced Thursday.
The former Detroit Lion is also getting a statue that is currently being worked on by Harold Holden. Holden also sculpted the Boone Pickens statue. Plans for a Sanders statue have been in the works for a while and he will become the first OSU player to have a statue outside of Boone Pickens Stadium once it’s completed.
He will join 2020 inductee Thurman Thomas as the second player to have his name and jersey number added to the Ring of Honor when the Cowboys host TCU on November 13.
Sanders was awarded 1988 Heisman Trophy after producing one of the best seasons by a running back in college football history. Sanders is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy talks about his quarterback's growth and COVID vaccinations on his team. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Photos: A look back at OSU Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders' career
In the season-opening game of what would become his Heisman Trophy-winning season of 1988, Barry Sanders rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-20 win over Miami, Ohio. Sanders also returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Tulsa World file
OSU's Barry Sanders carries the ball against Texas A&M on Sept. 24, 1988. Tulsa World file
In the second game of the 1988 season, Barry Sanders rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders sets sail for a 58-yard touchdown as Texas A&M cornerback Mickey Washington (1) can't keep pace in the Cowboys' 52-15 victory on Sept. 24, 1988. Tulsa World file
Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders rushed for 157 yards against Texas A&M on Sept 24, 1988. Tulsa World file
In the 1988 season against Tulsa, Barry Sanders rushed for 304 yards and five touchdowns. It was the first of four games in which Sanders would rush for at least 300 yards in a game. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders is chased by TU's Eric Barrs and Tyson Garner on his way to a 26-yard touchdown in 1988's 56-35 win over Tulsa. Tulsa World file
Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders rushed for 304 yards against Tulsa in 1988. Tulsa World file
OSU's Barry Sanders runs with the ball against Tulsa on Oct. 1, 1988. Tulsa World file
OSU's Barry Sanders leaves TU defenders in his dust as he scores on a 20-yard run for the first of five touchdowns in the Oct. 1, 1988 game. Tulsa World file
Against Missouri on Oct. 22, 1988, Barry Sanders rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Tulsa World file
Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders eludes the tackle attempt by Missouri's Jesse Holmes during first quarter action on Oct. 22, 1988. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders rushed for 154 yards against Missouri in 1988. JIM ARGO/The Oklahoman
OSU's Barry Sanders rushed for 215 yards against Oklahoma. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders rushed for 215 yards against Oklahoma. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders turns the corner en route to an 8-yard touchdown run during the Nov. 12, 1988 game against Kansas. Tulsa World file
In 1988 against Kansas, Barry Sanders rushed for 312 yards and five touchdowns. It was the second of three five-touchdown games for Sanders. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders ran for 2,850 yards and 44 touchdowns as a junior in 1988, when he won the Heisman Trophy. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders returns a kickoff for a 100-yard touchdown against Tulsa on Sept. 5, 1987. Tulsa World file
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Floyd Young (31), Derrick Brooks (55) and Charles Mincy (22) swarm around Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders (20) in the first quarter during their NFC wild card game Sunday, Dec. 28, 1997, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Pete Cosgrove)
Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders picks up yardage with blocking help from Brett Perriman (80) as the Chicago Bears' Chris Zorich gives chase in the first quarter of the Lions 24-17 win, Sunday, Nov. 19, 1995, in Chicago. Sanders rushed for 120 yards on 24 carries to join Eric Dickerson as the second back in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first seven seasons. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders (20) races down the sideline for 80-yards and a touchdown in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Nov. 23, 1997, in Pontiac, Mich. Sanders set an NFL record by rushing for his 10th consecutive 100-yard game, gaining 216-yards and scoring two touchdowns in their 32-10 win. (AP Photo/Tom Pidgeon)
Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders runs for short yardage during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 1, 1996, in Minneapolis. The Vikings went on to beat the Lions 17-13.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)
FILE--Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders leaves behind Denver Broncos defenders in 1990 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich. Sanders is quitting football, despite the near certainty of becoming the NFL's career rushing leader this season. "My desire to exit the game is greater than my desire to remain in it. I have searched my heart through and through and feel comfortable with this decision," Sanders said in a statement released Wednesday, July 28, 1999. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, file)
Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders (20) drags Chicago Bears defensive end Trace Armstrong, left, and linebacker John Roper, center, as he is stopped for a one-yard loss during first quarter action at Chicago's Soldier Field, Dec. 10, 1989. (AP Photo/John Swart)
Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders (20) runs in first quarter action as he is pursued by Jeff Cross (91) of the Miami Dolphins at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Fla., Dec. 25, 1994. (AP Photo/Wayne Fleisher)
Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders catches a pass during the first day of a three-day mini-camp inside the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich., April 29, 1994. Sanders, who missed five regular season games last year after spraining his knee in a game on Thanksgiving Day, said "It feels pretty good. I really don't notice anything different." (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)
Barry Sanders with Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy after the Kansas game on Nov. 9, 2013. Sanders and Gundy were Cowboy teammates. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
In 2013, OSU's 1988 team is honored including Brad White, Barry Sanders and Melvin Gilliam. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file
OSU head coach Les Miles greets OSU great Barry Sanders before the game against Ole Miss. OSU lost to Ole Miss 31-28 in the Cotton Bowl. Tulsa World file
OSU Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy embraces former OSU star Barry Sanders during halftime at the OSU Legends Weekend football scrimmage in 2006. Tulsa World file
OSU's Barry Sanders is honored at the game against Kansas in Stillwater on Nov. 9, 2013. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
OSU alumni Garth Brooks (left) and Robin Ventura react as fellow alum Barry Sanders raises his OSU Alumni Hall of Fame plaque at Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 17, 2009. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders raises his OSU Alumni Hall of Fame plaque at Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 17, 2009. SARAH PHIPPS The Oklahoman
Portrait of former OSU and Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, a Heisman Trophy winner. Tulsa World file
OSU alumni Garth Brooks (left) and Barry Sanders react as fellow alum Robin Ventura receives his Alumni Hall of Fame medal at Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 17, 2009. STEPHEN HOLMAN/Tulsa World
Barry Sanders (left), Garth Brooks and Robin Ventura address questions from the media during a press conference at on Oct. 17, 2009. The three were selected for the
Oklahoma State University Alumni Hall of Fame. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders is greeted by former OSU teammates at the grand opening of the Barry Sanders Supercenter in Stillwater. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders meets with guests at the grand opening of the Barry Sanders Supercenter in Stillwater in 2014.
Barry Sanders is greeted by his son, Barry Sanders Jr., Monday at the grand opening of the Barry Sanders Supercenter.
Barry Sanders arrives with his family to the grand opening of the Barry Sanders Supercenter.
OSU football great Barry Sanders displays his Hall of Fame award during halftime ceremonies of the Kansas State game in Stillwater on Dec. 9, 2003. Sanders was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on this day. Tulsa World file
Barry Sanders (left) and Tony Dorsett, a former Pittsburgh standout, are recognized during a 2016 game in Stillwater. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Ben McClarrinon (right), with his son Benjamin McClarrinon, look at a Barry Sanders jersey at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest in 2016. Sanders is the NFL's third all-time leading rusher with 15,269 yards. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Barry Sanders won a Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma State, had a phenomenal NFL career and was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he hasn’t been recognized with a statue at Boone Pickens Stadium. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Cowboy great Barry Sanders (bottom left) greets former Pistol Pete mascots at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Cowboy great Barry Sanders (left) talks with university president Burns Hargis at at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Cowboy great Barry Sanders (left) and announcer Larry Reece arrive at at the Oklahoma State homecoming parade in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, October 27, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
