Barry Sanders to be inducted into OSU Ring of Honor; will become first OSU player with a statue

Former Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders will be added to the OSU Ring of Honor, the school announced Thursday.

The former Detroit Lion is also getting a statue that is currently being worked on by Harold Holden. Holden also sculpted the Boone Pickens statue. Plans for a Sanders statue have been in the works for a while and he will become the first OSU player to have a statue outside of Boone Pickens Stadium once it’s completed.

He will join 2020 inductee Thurman Thomas as the second player to have his name and jersey number added to the Ring of Honor when the Cowboys host TCU on November 13.

Sanders was awarded 1988 Heisman Trophy after producing one of the best seasons by a running back in college football history. Sanders is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

