Barry Sanders statue to be unveiled at 5 p.m. Saturday

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State announced Monday that the statue of Barry Sanders outside of Boone Pickens Stadium will be unveiled at 5 p.m. Saturday, two hours before the 10th-ranked Cowboys kick off against TCU.

The nine-foot tall bronze statue of OSU’s 1988 Heisman winner is set to be unveiled on the same night Sanders’ name and number will be placed in the OSU Ring of Honor next to former teammate Thurman Thomas during a halftime ceremony.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the statue designed by Enid’s Harold Holden, Sanders will become the fourth figure with a statue on the university’s campus. He joins Boone Pickens, Nancy Randolph Davis — OSU’s first black student — and former university president Henry Bennett.

“It's nice that we have his statue up and it's nice that we have Thurman's name up,” coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “Now Barry's is going up and we have a statue, that's really what it should be. If you just think back to the effect that he's had on this athletic department and this university, he deserves what's going to take place on Saturday.”

The pregame game ceremony at the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium is free and open to the public. Sanders is expected to attend, as his former OSU coach Pat Jones.