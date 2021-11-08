 Skip to main content
Barry Sanders statue to be unveiled at 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Updated
OSU v Baylor (copy)

Barry Sanders does an interview before greeting fans and giving out autographs before a football game against the Baylor Bears on October 2, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Sept. 27, 2021 video. Cowboys head coach talks about honoring more former players. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State announced Monday that the statue of Barry Sanders outside of Boone Pickens Stadium will be unveiled at 5 p.m. Saturday, two hours before the 10th-ranked Cowboys kick off against TCU.

The nine-foot tall bronze statue of OSU’s 1988 Heisman winner is set to be unveiled on the same night Sanders’ name and number will be placed in the OSU Ring of Honor next to former teammate Thurman Thomas during a halftime ceremony.

With the statue designed by Enid’s Harold Holden, Sanders will become the fourth figure with a statue on the university’s campus. He joins Boone Pickens, Nancy Randolph Davis — OSU’s first black student — and former university president Henry Bennett.

“It's nice that we have his statue up and it's nice that we have Thurman's name up,” coach Mike Gundy said Monday. “Now Barry's is going up and we have a statue, that's really what it should be. If you just think back to the effect that he's had on this athletic department and this university, he deserves what's going to take place on Saturday.”

The pregame game ceremony at the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium is free and open to the public. Sanders is expected to attend, as his former OSU coach Pat Jones.

In 1988, Sanders had one of the best seasons ever for a college football player. As a junior that year, he rushed for 2,628 yards (7.6 average) and scored 44 touchdowns. He was awarded the Heisman Trophy that year, doubling the voting total of Rodney Peete. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

