STILLWATER — The Heisman Room inside Manhattan’s Downtown Athletic Club was covered with stained wood, and on the eve of the 1988 Heisman Trophy ceremony it was filled with former Heisman winners. Standing among them was a 20-year-old Barry Sanders, the freshest initiate to their exclusive club.

Days earlier, on the morning of Dec. 3, Sanders sat inside Tokyo’s Miyako Hotel and learned that he had won the 1988 Heisman Trophy ahead of Rodney Peete, Troy Aikman and Steve Walsh. That afternoon, he added 328 rushing yards to his gargantuan season tally and scored four touchdowns while Oklahoma State topped Texas Tech at the Tokyo Dome. And afterward, following a pit stop in Stillwater, the first and only Heisman winner in program history traveled to New York City to accept the award.

Flanked by his parents, William and Shirley, and OSU coach Pat Jones, Sanders attended the dinner inside Downtown Athletic Club the night before the ceremony. In truth, the notoriously modest running back would have preferred to skip it altogether, and Sanders was largely nonplussed in a room of Roger Staubachs, Pete Hornungs and Archie Griffins.

That was until Earl Campbell walked his way.

Sanders' 1988 season game by game

Date Opponent Att. Yards TDs Result Sept. 10 Miami (Ohio) 18 178 3 W, 55-20 Sept. 24 Texas A&M 20 157 3 W, 52-15 Oct. 1 Tulsa 33 304 5 W, 56-35 Oct. 8 at Colorado 24 174 4 W, 41-21 Oct. 15 at Nebraska 35 189 4 L, 63-42 Oct. 22 Missouri 25 154 2 W, 49-21 Oct. 29 at Kansas State 37 320 3 W, 45-27 Nov. 5 Oklahoma 39 215 2 L, 31-28 Nov. 12 Kansas 37 312 5 W, 63-24 Nov. 19 at Iowa State 32 293 4 W, 49-28 Dec. 3 Texas Tech (Tokyo) 44 332 4 W, 45-42 Dec. 30 Wyoming (Holiday Bowl) 29 222 5 W, 62-14 Totals 373 2,850 44 10-2



“I had come across Earl in the old Southwest Conference,” Jones says. “But he pushed right past me. He said, 'Coach, excuse me. Barry, could you sign this program for me?’ And I’m sitting next to Sanders. He darts his eyes at Campbell and signs it.”

“I think that’s when it really dawned on Barry the company he was in.”

In 1988, Sanders set the NCAA’s single-season rushing record with 2,628 yards and authored a Heisman campaign so good that Campbell wanted his autograph at the end of it.

Thirty-three years later, Sanders’ mark stands. Will his record-setting season ever be topped?

It’s a question the likes of Jones, Mike Gundy and Barry Switzer contemplated ahead of Sanders’ return to Stillwater, where he’ll become forever enshrined at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.

OSU plans to unveil a 9-foot bronze statue of Sanders outside of the stadium’s northwest corner at 5 p.m., ahead of a halftime ceremony during the Cowboys' Week 11 contest with TCU, which will see Sanders’ name and number join Thurman Thomas’ in the OSU Ring of Honor.

“If you just think back to the effect that he’s had on this athletic department and this university, he deserves what’s going to take place on Saturday,” Gundy said on Monday.

Sanders’ rightful place in OSU’s history and its Ring of Honor after Saturday is tied heavily to that 1988 campaign, when he ran over Big 8 defenses and brought the Heisman Trophy back to Stillwater. Officially, Sanders ran for 2,628 yards and 37 rushing scores in 11 games that fall.

Each remains a single-season record, as does his mark of 238.9 yards per game that year.

Numbers game

In the years since, those numbers have been approached — Montee Ball punched in 33 touchdowns in 2011, fellow Wisconsin Badger Melvin Gordon notched 2,587 yards in 14 games in 2014 — but not passed.

To many who witnessed Sanders’ 1988 season, there will never be another like it, and the rushing record in particular is thought to be nearly untouchable, one that will remain intact as long as Sanders’ statue sits outside Boone Pickens Stadium.

“I look back on that year and just say that it was the best that ever was,” says Switzer, the legendary Oklahoma coach. “Nobody was better. I don’t have many people arguing about it.”

Others are less sure about the safety of 2,628.

Before jumping into the feasibility of another running back eclipsing Sanders’ 1988 tally, it’s crucial to first get the numbers straight. Jones, who led OSU as head coach from 1984-94, is insistent on that.

“Unless that Holliday Bowl never existed, if I didn’t actually see the five touchdowns and 200-something yards, then it’s 2,850,” Jones says.

To be exact, Sanders ran 29 times for 222 yards and five scores against Wyoming at the 1988 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, 27 days after earning the Heisman and rolling over Texas Tech in Japan. But those numbers are not reflected in the NCAA’s record books, which didn’t count bowl game statistics until 2002.

“The number is 2,850,” Jones says.

Jones points out just how many more yards Sanders could have gained, as well. OSU won eight of 11 regular-season games by 20 or more points in 1988, and Sanders spent most of his fourth quarters ceding carries to fellow runners Gerald Hudson, Garrett Limbrick and Mitch Nash.

“There were a couple of times I asked him if he wanted some more,” Jones says. “He said, ‘No coach, let the other guys have some.’”

“It’s not a reach at all to say he could have had 1,000 more yards.”

Gundy concurs.

“He only played in the fourth quarter in two games,” he says. "Otherwise he’d have had 3,700 yards rushing.”

Hypotheticals aside, the realities of Sanders’ 1988 season and the official records kept were staggering enough on their own.

Strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass, then in his first stint at OSU, saw the transformation Sanders underwent in the two years before his Heisman season.

When Sanders arrived to the Cowboys from Wichita North High School for his freshman season in 1986, he came no heavier than 185 pounds. In the weight room, he blossomed and blew away teammates with the feats he could pull off. By the 1988 season, Sanders was up to 205 pounds.

“His vertical jump increased. Speed increased. All of it,” Glass said. “For a guy of his size, he was great on power cleans. He was a great squatter. Power cleans somewhere around 340, I want to say. Those were huge numbers back in those days.”

Sanders returned the open kick of the 1998 season for a touchdown, and rushed for four scores and 335 yards over the first two weeks of the season. He broke out in Week 3 with 304 yards rushing and five touchdowns against Tulsa, then ran in four at Colorado the next week, including the famous goal line dive in Boulder.

Asked this week to think back on Sanders’ most memorable run that fall, Gundy recalled a second-half run from the Cowboys’ Week 5 visit to Nebraska, where Sanders bolstered his Heisman resume with 189 yards and four touchdowns on Tom Osborne’s Cornhuskers.

“I can just see the run in my eyes because I watched it from behind,” Gundy recalled. “Late third quarter, something like that. He made about nine guys miss on their team. Nine is an exaggeration, but it’s a good fish story; we’ll go with nine.”

“They literally couldn’t tackle him that day,” Jones says.

Sanders had no trouble running all over the Sooners three weeks later, gashing OU for 215 yards and a pair of scores.

“I think he had the best quickness and lateral movement of all the backs I’d ever seen,” Switzer says. “His size gave him a great advantage because he ran underneath people. People couldn’t get to his legs or his shoulder pads. He possessed it all.”

Despite Sanders’ efforts, the Sooners left Lewis Field with a 31-28 win.

“He and Thurman Thomas had something in common: They never beat my ass,” Switzer joked.

By that early November meeting with OU, Sanders’ Heisman credentials had ballooned and OSU’s sports information department was staging a full-court press to boost his campaign among national media. A 312-yard, five-touchdown effort against Kansas and another rushing performance just shy of 300 yards at Iowa State only padded his case.

Sanders didn’t even need his 332-yard performance in Tokyo to box out Aikman, Peete and a star-studded cast of Heisman hopefuls for the nation’s most prominent award.

“You had to see it to believe it,” Jones says. “You literally had to.”

'A different era'

So, to the question of whether Sanders’ 1988 campaign and his rushing record of 2,628 could ever be surpassed? Switzer is quick to shoot the idea down.

“No one runs the ball like that anymore,” he says. “That’s a different era. It’s a different time. I don’t think there’s any back that’s going to approach what Barry did. They’re just not going to have as many opportunities.”

To Switzer’s point, in a modern college game predicated on passing the football, in which running back’s workloads are managed meticulously, it’s difficult to see a runner being handed the 344 carries Sanders had in 1988. Only three rushers in the country have eclipsed that number since 2012.

But both Jones and Switzer agree that if a modern offense possessed a running back with Sanders’ ability, a runner certainly could get the number of attempts necessary to break the rushing record.

“If you’ve got a back like Barry Sanders, you’ve got to make sure you get him involved 25-30 times a game,” Switzer says. “Put the ball in his damn hands.”

The problem? Switzer and Jones have seen only a handful of running backs like Sanders in their lifetimes. Jones says only Campbell, Jim Brown and Gale Sayers belong in his class; Switzer’s list begins with Billy Sims and ends there.

Glass believes chasing down 2,628 would require a level of durability that Sanders possessed and that he has seldom seen since.

“He was one of a kind from a lot of perspectives,” Glass says. “The way his body was built and designed. The way the good Lord put him together. His kinesthetic awareness to avoid. He was the best of everything.”

Former OSU running back David Thompson, the Cowboys third all-time leading rusher, watched Sanders’ 1988 season growing up in Okmulgee and studied it religiously as when he arrived in Stillwater.

He’s confident the record is safe, too.

“We’ll never see that happen again,” Thompson said. “We lived in this unicorn moment in time that season.”

Jones, even with his steadfast belief that official records short Sanders the 222 yards he gained in the Holiday Bowl, bucks the trend. He thinks the 2,628 is vulnerable.

“There’ll be somebody,” Jones says. “Every record is made to be broken at some point.”

On his side is the incoming probability of an expanded college football playoff, which would tack additional games onto an existing schedule that already offers up to 15 contests to any running back chasing Sanders’ record.

“There’ll be somebody that threatens it,” Jones says.

Gundy sided with the majority.

“I don’t know if anybody can catch his numbers,” he said. “It’d be hard.”

Instead of thinking back on Sanders' 1988 season and wondering if some running back in the future could tackle that monster rushing total, Gundy imagined the kind of damage his former teammate could do in the spread offenses of today.

“He did that playing between hash marks, 11 on 11 scrums,” Gundy said. “If we were spread out like nowadays, he’d probably run for 4,000 yards.”

1988 Heisman voting

Place Player School Class Pos. First Second Third Total 1. Barry Sanders OSU Jr. RB 559 77 47 1,878 2. Rodney Peete USC Sr. QB 70 264 174 912 3. Troy Aikman UCLA Sr. QB 31 149 191 582 4. Steve Walsh Miami, Fla. Jr. QB 16 108 77 341 5. Major Harris West Va. Jr. QB 27 60 79 280 6. Tony Mandarich Michigan St. Sr. OL 3 9 25 52 7. Timm Rosenbach Washington St. Jr. QB 6 6 14 44 8. Deion Sanders Florida St. Sr. DB 0 3 16 22 9. Anthony Thompson Indiana Jr. RB 0 4 13 21 10. Derrick Thomas Alabama Sr. LB 3 2 7 20

