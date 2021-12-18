Balanced attack leads No. 14 Houston past Oklahoma St. 72-61

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Houston beat Oklahoma State 72-61 on Saturday in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader.

Marcus Sasser added 15 points and Kyler Edwards had 13 for the Cougars (10-2).

Bryce Williams led Oklahoma State (7-4) with 17 points – 12 of which came from free throws — and was the only Cowboy to score in double figures.

Houston led 57-55 with 4:31 left in the second half before going on a 10-2 run. Eight points came from Shead, including both of his 3-pointers in the game.

"When we ran stuff for Fabes tonight, something good happened," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said of White. "He was our best player tonight. Jamal stepped up and made tough shots.

"A lot of coaches will bemoan the fact their team didn't play well. They fail to give the other team credit. Oklahoma State's quickness and athleticism bothered us. We couldn't get out of our own way."

Oklahoma State was held 15 points below its scoring average by an opponent that emphasizes defense.