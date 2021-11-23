Avoiding the letdown: Veteran OSU defense riding high into Bedlam

While the defense carried OSU to a Big 12 title game berth, coach Mike Gundy wondered throughout the fall if and when a drop off might come. It's a worry that persists headed into this weekend's meeting with No. 10 OU (10-1, 7-1).

"My concern is that they’ve played 11 weeks and they haven't had a letdown,” Gundy said in Lubbock.

But the "letdown" Gundy's spoken about dating back to September has yet to arrive. How come?

“It’s really just an internal thing,” said Knowles, OSU’s fourth-year defensive coordinator. “We’ve got maturity. We have guys who refuse to let down. So we've just tried to stay very consistent. The whole cliché thing about the next opponent.”

Knowles' group has plenty of experience. Malcolm Rodriguez, Brock Martin and Kolby Harvell-Peel are among nine senior starters on OSU's defense, and all nine were present for Knowles' first meeting in January 2018. They've grown together with their defensive coordinator as his defense has taken form in Stillwater.

It's also a collection of players that likes to work. Lacy said the group has been pushing itself since they were running stadium stairs in the winter and is keeping it up in practice through the final weeks of the regular season.