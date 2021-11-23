Avoiding the let down: veteran OSU defense riding high into Bedlam

STILLWATER — Fourteen hundred and 67 miles separate Morgantown, West Virginia and Lubbock, Texas. Yet the atmospheres in the respective Big 12 locales at the end of Oklahoma State’s recent visits were unmistakably identical.
The common denominator? An overwhelming Cowboys defense.
At West Virginia on Nov. 6, an initially raucous crowd thinned by the third quarter of OSU’s eight-sack performance. It was no different at Texas Tech in Week 12, where the Cowboys held the hosts to 108 yards and sucked the air out of Jones AT&T Stadium before halftime.
A defense that’s stirring playoff hopes in late November has made a habit of inspiring hopelessness among opposing offenses and their fans alike, one after another this fall.
“You can sense it,” defensive end Tyler Lacy said following Saturday’s 23-0 win over the Red Raiders. “Even the crowd could sense it when they were leaving. When we came back at halftime, everybody was just like, 'Let's put our foot on their necks and let's just get it done.'"
With Jim Knowles at the wheel, OSU's defense hasn’t let up yet through 11 games in 2021. The Cowboys (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) enter Bedlam week ranked third in total defense and fourth in rushing yards allowed nationally, and they've emerged as the top third down defense in the country. Since Oct. 23 at Iowa State, Knowles' bunch has allowed just one offensive touchdown.
While his defense carried OSU to a Big 12 title game berth, coach Mike Gundy wondered throughout the fall if and when a drop off from his defense might come. It's a worry that persists headed into this weekend's meeting with OU (10-1, 7-1).
"My concern is that they’ve played 11 weeks and they haven't had a let down,” Gundy said in Lubbock.
But the "let down" Gundy has spoken about dating back to September has yet to arrive. How come?
“It’s really just an internal thing,” Knowles, OSU’s fourth-year defensive coordinator, said. “We’ve got maturity. We have guys who refuse to let down. So we've just tried to stay very consistent. The whole cliché thing about the next opponent.”
Knowles' group has plenty of experience. OSU starts nine seniors on defense, among them Malcolm Rodriguez, Brock Martin and Kolby Harvell-Peel. Each was present for Knowles' first meeting in January 2018, and they've grown together with their defensive coordinator as his defense has taken form in Stillwater.
It's also a collection of players that likes to work. Lacy said the group has been pushing itself since they were running stadium stairs in the winter and has kept it up in practice through the final weeks of the regular season.
"We’ve got a very motivated defense," linebacker Devin Harper said. "I mean, everybody's out there ready to grind. If somebody's down, we’ve got somebody to pick them up. We just practice our butts off and you can see it displays on the field a lot."
In the Sooners, OSU faces a stiffer challenge than in recent romps over Kansas, West Virginia, TCU and Texas Tech. And like Gundy, Knowles has had his struggles in Bedlam games.
OU has averaged 41 points and 548 yards of total offense against the Cowboys in Knowles' three previous meetings with the Sooners, including a 702-yard performance in 2018. Led by freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, this OU team leads the Big 12 in points per game (38.9), yards per play (7.0) and is second in passing yards (266.5 per game).
With this OSU defense, Knowles enters his fourth Bedlam game with his best shot yet at stifling the Sooners. And while OU poses maybe the Cowboys toughest test yet, the defensive coordinator has plenty of evidence to suggest that the let down Gundy's been waiting on isn't wait around the corner.
"They believe right now," Knowles said. "Everything I ask them to do they do it. Every adjustment in the game seems to be working because we have great players who pay attention and care, and they've been in the system long enough to know how I think."