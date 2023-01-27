Avery Anderson and Mike Boynton aren't from Oklahoma. But learning about Remember the 10 is of importance to each

STILLWATER — When Avery Anderson III came to Stillwater as a freshman, he wanted to continue wearing his No. 3 jersey.

It had been a staple of his career up to that point. He wore it as a kid and continued doing so in high school. The Oklahoma State point guard wore it as a way to symbolize the "III" in his name.

But Anderson was unaware the number had been retired by the Cowboys when he arrived.

That number belonged to Daniel Lawson.

“That’s when I kind of got a little feel for it,” Anderson said.

When Anderson, then a freshman and Justin, Texas, native, arrived in Stillwater, he didn’t know about what happened on Jan. 27, 2001. He would have been only four months old when a plane carrying 10 members of the OSU basketball program crashed into a snowy field 25 miles east of Denver after a loss to Colorado.

Aboard were Lawson and Nate Fleming, both OSU players. Play-by-play announcer Bill Teegins, broadcast engineer Kendall Durfey, sports information employee Will Hancock and director of basketball operations Pat Noyes were also on the plane. Trainer Brian Luinstra, student manager Jared Weiberg and pilots Denver Mills and Bjorn Fahlstrom too.

And on Saturday, when OSU hosts Ole Miss as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the university will honor the 22nd anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of the ten members of the Cowboys’ 2000-01 team.

Now a senior in the program, Anderson makes it a priority to memorialize the 10 lives and honor the Remember the 10 anniversary.

“It’s very important, because the families come back and we talk to them and just pick their spirits up and let them not really drown too much on it,” he said.

Anderson isn’t the only one who spent time learning about the accident when they came to Stillwater.

OSU coach Mike Boynton grew up in Brooklyn, New York, playing college basketball at South Carolina. He was a freshman with the Gamecocks when the plane crashed.

“I didn’t have that much familiarity with this part of the country or this conference or anything, but you heard about this tragic accident, and it sounded horrible,” Boynton said.

Boynton wouldn't learn the details about what happened until more than a decade later, when he arrived in Stillwater as an assistant coach in 2016 with former coach Brad Underwood.

“It’s been a learning experience for me, but one that I have a great appreciation for, because I’m always amazed how much gratitude and love those people still have for this university,” Boynton said. “I’m a parent, so as a parent you just can’t imagine sending your kid off and them not returning when you have them in someone else’s care.”

That learning experience continued into his head coaching tenure, and he’s prioritized his players knowing as much as he does about the crash. Guard Bryce Thompson says Boynton does a “phenomenal” job with teaching the players about it.

They visit the memorial inside Gallagher-Iba Arena to talk about the event. They partake in the Remember the 10 Run and visit with the families of those who died.

Even to those who haven’t been around the program during their lives, like Anderson, understand the importance of always remembering. Several transfers have come from around the country, like Woody Newton, a Maryland native, and John-Michael Wright, who is from North Carolina.

“It’s one of the things that makes this place unique,” Boynton said. “There’s a real connection between this university and this community, unfortunately through some tragic events, but it’s real. Every time I go through that race, and every time I take our guys to that memorial and every time we have a dinner, you humanize something.”

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 11-9, MISS 9-11

Last meeting: OSU won, 78-37 in 2019.

All-time series: OSU leads 1-0.