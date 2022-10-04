Athletic director Chad Weiberg on OSU's status as a national brand: 'We're in a good spot'

STILLWATER — When Mike Gundy took advantage of the spotlight after the Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame, he delivered a significant statement about Oklahoma State that has resonated in the nine months since then.

On the stage of the televised trophy ceremony, Gundy said: “We want everybody in the country to know — with all due respect, we’ve got a logo, too.”

The Cowboys’ status as a national brand has become more relevant during the era of conference alignment, particularly with a football program that has rattled off 16 consecutive winning seasons under Gundy and has totaled seven 10-win seasons since 2010.

“We feel like we’ve been there,” athletic director Chad Weiberg said during an interview with the Tulsa World on Tuesday. “It’s just, for whatever reason, nationally, it’s been slow to kind of catch on.

“(Gundy) seized the moment to point that out, and I think that’s what started to turn that a little bit.”

OSU is undefeated and ranked seventh heading into Saturday’s home meeting with Texas Tech, one of three sellout games in a row at Boone Pickens Stadium. In an open letter to fans before the season opener, Weiberg wrote: “There has never been a better time to be a Cowboy.”

Asked why that is the case, Weiberg referenced the alignment between the university and the athletic department, a relatively new dynamic that was established last year when Kayse Shrum became president and Weiberg took over as athletic director.

“The analogy is everyone being in the boat, everyone rowing the boat in the same direction,” Weiberg said. “If you’ve got that, you get where you want to go. I think that is very important and we’ve been intentional about talking about that and trying to get there as effectively as we can.

“I think you don’t get anywhere overnight. There’s been a bunch of decisions back to probably at least two decades ago that different people have started making and the leadership roles that they’ve been in have stacked on top of each other.

“But it brought us to where we are right now: I think we’re in a good spot and it’s a really good time to be in this position with everything that’s going on in college athletics.”

That applies to sports besides football, with OSU achieving success in other programs and rewarding its winning coaches with contract extensions. Kenny Gajewski (softball), Chris Young (women’s tennis) and Larry Sanchez (equestrian) signed five-year deals during the summer.

“We’re so fortunate with the coaching staffs that we have around our entire department,” Weiberg said. “I wouldn’t trade a single one of them. The cultures that they’ve built and the consistency within their programs, all of those things I think are really positioned us well to manage through all the change that’s swirling around us.”

Weiberg, who spends most of his work day in meetings, is a central figure within the university during an unprecedented time in college sports. OSU is focused on positioning itself well for whatever comes next.

“We can’t sit here and not do anything,” Weiberg said. “We’ve got to adjust with those changes and I think because of what we’ve got here it gives us the best ability to adapt to those changes in a way that makes the most sense for us.

“We’ve got to continue to make similar kinds of decisions moving forward and stack those right decisions on top of each other. I think if we can continue to do that, then it’s just going to get better. I think it’s just going to get better for us.”