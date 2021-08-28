Athletes turning to companies such as MAGZ Sports for NIL help

Early in 2021, as the possibility of college athletes profiting off of their own name, image and likeness crept toward inevitability, one Oklahoma State alumnus asked a college buddy and fellow OSU graduate a question.
“Wouldn’t it be great if athletes could get paid and we’d be able to do something with it?” Zach Gross recalled asking Matthew Altick. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, but that will never happen.’
“And then came July 1.”
That’s when the floodgates opened, and for the first time college athletes could benefit from NIL. By then, the OSU alums had already incorporated MAGZ Sports Group, LLC. On July 27, the company announced its first client: Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders.
MAGZ — run by Gross, who holds experience in market sales, and Altick, a lawyer — is a Dallas-based apparel, branding and marketing agency licensed exclusively (for now) in Oklahoma, one of the many NIL offshoots across the country to enter the still-being-regulated space since July 1. It’s purpose? Maximizing athletes and their NIL opportunities through all avenues, from merchandise to appearances to autograph sessions to an app called “Meetlete”, which allows fans to pay for video calls with their favorite athletes.
In a new age where the select few are partnering with professional agencies for NIL guidance, such as Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, and others are fending for themselves, MAGZ and companies like it around the country offer a middle ground. And the company’s client list is growing because of it; past Sanders, a deep group of Cowboys including Malcolm Rodriguez, Jayden Jernigan and Caleb Etienne, and Sooners Marcus Hicks and Savion Byrd have signed on aiming to boost their NIL prospects.
“It’s like having a middle man,” said Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson, another MAGZ client. “You don’t have to do it all on your own. They can help you. They can talk to people that maybe you can’t get in contact with. It’s helpful.”
The business end is straightforward.
When a given athlete signs with MAGZ, they gain access to the services the agency provides.
MAGZ has a graphic designer ready and waiting, there to design a logo to slap onto merchandise sold on the agency’s website (https://magzsports.com/spencersanders/). Beyond the branded T-shirts and hoodies, the athletes work with MAGZ representatives on branding and marketing deals, opportunities as simple social media promotion all the way to appearances and associations with businesses in Stillwater and as far as individual hometowns in Texas and Nebraska.
The only trade-off for the athlete? A split on revenue earned that varies with each individual contact.
“They get the vast majority of their own money, but MAGZ does get a percentage of revenue on apparel and other earnings,” MAGZ player ambassador Marshall Levenson said.
The agreements and the services offered by an agency like MAGZ leave decision-making in the hands of the athletes. Some have eyes on building vast brands through merchandise sales, autograph sessions and every other NIL money-making avenue. Others are sticking, for now at least, to the apparel. Jackson, a redshirt senior, falls in the middle and is still sorting out how he wants to approach NIL and his partnership with MAGZ.
In an NIL Wild West with seven-figure deals sprouting across the country, MAGZ and other agencies like it offer a measured approach as the athletes enter a whole new landscape.
“We’re not promising the world to anybody,” Gross said. “We’re an agency that cares, and we’re here to set up your goals.”
Among the competitors are agencies such as SHIFT Sports Group and Seven1Agency, which have inked respective deals with men’s basketball players Isaac Likekele and Avery Anderson III. But none have gone in as deeper than MAGZ. In addition to their football-playing clientele, it has inked deals with other OSU athletes including men’s basketball player Donovan Williams, softball players Chyenne Factor and Kiley Naomi and wrestler Dakota Geer, and MAGZ is building a growing regional brand.
But MAGZ won’t be alone for long, whether it’s in the state or across the country. The world of NIL is only two months old, and as the landscape develops, onlookers will soon be joining the fray, seeking to get in on the business of college athletes’ business.
“With this industry, some people like it, some people don’t like it,” Levenson said. “But it’s here to stay and we’re excited about it. There are going to be some athletes that come out of this thing with some pretty, pretty lucrative money.”