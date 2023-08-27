Often by nature, at times by necessity, Mike Gundy is a sharer of opinions. From his perch in Stillwater, the words of the winningest coach in Oklahoma State’s football history frequently carry in moments of mass transition, upheaval or consternation within the national orbit of college athletics.

Yet here Gundy sat earlier this summer, behind a podium inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, relegating two of college football’s most hotly-discussed and oft-strained issues among another pair of untouchables; the sort of topics you might avoid in small talk or at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

“I’m almost considering the NIL and the portal like religion and politics where it’s not even worth discussing because we don’t necessarily have a rhyme or reason for what’s happening,” he said while taking questions during the Big 12 Conference’s summer media event.

The modern transfer portal that arrived in 2018 is a reality with which Gundy — like the vast majority his peers in the coaching game — has become accustomed, even if begrudgingly.

Sixteen Cowboys entered the portal after the 2022 football season. Roughly 16 more came in via the portal from somewhere else.

The NCAA continues to wrangle with transfer portal regulation, but freedom of movement within college athletics is here to stay. The issue of NIL, the policy by which college athletes can profit from their name, image and likeness, is far less settled, however.

Two years into college sports’ NIL era, the topic remains the ultimate albatross. A few hours later inside the home of the Dallas Cowboys, Gundy addressed the subject in his own way once again.

“Where do we stand on NIL? Nobody knows,” Gundy said. “I want somebody in this building that knows where we stand to come tell me. Because nobody knows where we stand.”

Gundy’s is one in the vast range of the prevailing viewpoints on NIL in 2023. Across college, conversations around the issue are never far from the surface.

The industry of NIL has boomed since the NCAA deferred to state laws on the matter and opened the floodgates on July 1, 2021.

Per data from the NIL firm Opendose, college athletes earned an estimated $917 million in the first year of NIL. In 2022, roughly 17% of all Division I college athletes participated in some form of NIL activities, according to Sports Businesses Journal. Across the country, there are now more than 200 NIL collectives facilitating NIL deals on college campuses.

“It’s a blessing. A real big blessing,” OSU linebacker Collin Oliver said of NIL. “It’s nothing short of that. Just the abundance of opportunities I’ve had in that area have been amazing and I’ve never taken it for granted.”

That world of NIL has blossomed over the past two years absent of a national standard.

After the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the NCAA could not limit education-related payments to student athletes in June 2021, the governing body of college athletics that spent a century defending amateurism effectively folded on NIL regulation.

In doing so, the NCAA left the matter up to state NIL laws. And in states without such laws, NIL regulation was left up to the schools themselves, sending athletic departments, athletes and the entire realm of college athletics headfirst and blindfolded into a new era.

But the open market — or “the wild west” as Gundy has termed it — that has stood for the past two years could be narrowing in the near future.

As recently as this summer, national voices in college athletics from NCAA president Charlie Baker to Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey have put their support behind a national solution on NIL, railing against state NIL laws that hand schools wide goalposts on NIL and others that give athletic departments seeming blanket protection from penalties for NIL-related violations.

One such law is Senate Bill 840, a piece of NIL legalization that ultimately passed through the Oklahoma legislature earlier this spring.

Under SB 840, college athletes in the state operate in the NIL space with fewer restrictions over their earning power. Another wrinkle? State universities are now protected from NCAA or conference punishment for violations related to NIL.

Similar laws sprouting across the country are what have national leaders in college athletics calling on the U.S. Congress for intervention.

“The reality is our student-athletes deserve something better than a patchwork of state laws that support their name, image, and likeness activities,” Sankey said last month.

“If states will not enforce the laws and states are going to prohibit the NCAA or conferences from enforcing these reasonable policies, Congressional action is then the only way to provide a national uniform standard for name, image, and likeness activity and to draw the lines around the boundaries that do not become simply pay for play.”

Such efforts are underway. As national leaders, coaches and administrators have appeared before congress in recent months, the flow of proposed NIL bills has continued at the national level. Among the latest, in a bipartisan effort between Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) and Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), is the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act.

But as leaders across the industry clamor for a national solution, it’s worth consulting the scoreboard. Upwards of 15 NIL bills have been presented in the past two years. None, to date, have achieved any sort of major headway.

As some of the most powerful minds in college athletics turn their attention to Washington, D.C., the realities of NIL are playing out daily on college campuses.

Tulsa’s first-year head coach Kevin Wilson, for instance, has seen both sides of it.

NIL boomed in the final two years of Wilson’s six-season run at Ohio State that ended when he took the top job at TU last December and the Buckeyes have been at the forefront on NIL. As of Aug. 15, six of the top 100 in On3.com’s NIL valuation rankings resided on Ohio State’s roster.

As NIL converged with the transfer portal after the summer of 2021, Wilson saw how the nation’s elite program could approach this new era of college football.

“The (last) school I was at we had a guy that watched every college team to evaluate,” Wilson said. “Here’s the guys last year that made All-Conference in the Sun Belt. Are these guys any good? Here’s the guys that made All-Conference in the American Athletic Conference. Are they any good? So, it’s almost like the NFL free agency.”

In 2021, the free agency of the transfer portal met with all the real money implications of NIL.

Now with the Golden Hurricane, Wilson finds himself on the opposite end of the equation.

TU’s new coach doesn’t necessarily view NIL as a tool for getting athletes on campus. But it sure could be helpful in keeping them in a Golden Hurricane uniform once they get there.

“I don’t use that (NIL money) in recruiting,” Wilson said. “But I think that we need to use NIL for retention.”

Coaches, administrators and national leaders have spent the better part of the last two years identifying and speaking on the flaws in NIL. Meanwhile at the player level, athletes on both sides of the Bedlam rivalry found benefits in the system.

NIL, for instance, is what allowed Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel to donate new jerseys to the boys basketball, girls volleyball and girls soccer programs at his alma mater of Mililani High School over the summer.

“A lot of this wouldn’t be possible without NIL,” Gabriel said. “It has been really good for a lot of people. Just grateful that I’m able to give back to a place that has given so much to me. All I ever want is for a kid to have the same experience that I had. Hopefully better.”

Oliver, the third-year Cowboy from Edmond Santa Fe, has found good use for NIL, too.

Since bursting onto the scene in Stillwater in 2021, Oliver has developed a wide range of NIL deals with food, drink and apparel companies. Another deal, this one with an underwear brand, is in the works he says.

NIL, Oliver believes, has allowed him to live a different lifestyle as a college athlete than if he’d arrived at OSU even five years earlier.

“To me, not having to worry about my financial situation has been a blessing,” he said.

“It’s spoiled to say but I think a lot of athletes do deserve it. I know people aren’t gonna like that. But you just have to look at the grind they’re going through. It’s literally another job. So any athlete who’s doing NIL deserves what’s coming for them and should be grateful. They shouldn’t take it for granted.”

While the leaders in the industry lobby politicians for change and athletes lean into their ability to earn money while competing, Gundy doesn’t see national movement on the issue of NIL coming in the immediate future.

A complex issue spanning all 50 states and the varied interests of a wide swath of major universities, conference commissioners, NCAA leaders and — don’t forget it — the athletes, NIL regulation won’t be easy to come by. Early attempts have made little progress. And an upcoming election year, Gundy warns, won’t help speed up anything.

“Maybe they’ll get a grasp on it,” he said. “Maybe there’ll be some transparency. Some guidelines. Some parameters on what actually will be.”

If a national solution on NIL ever does arrive, Gundy has another prediction, too.

“If it happens, it’ll be driven by the IRS,” he said. “Because the IRS is going to want the report.”