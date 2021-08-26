“At some point somebody will take that role”: OSU’s left tackle battle unresolved entering Week 1

STILLWATER — When Oklahoma State released its initial depth chart for 2021 Thursday morning, the two-deep featured an intriguing, if unsurprising update on the Cowboys offensive line.

At left tackle on Sept. 4 against Missouri State: Taylor Miterko OR Caleb Etienne.

“We’re both working guys,” Mike Gundy said Thursday. “We feel good about them. At some point somebody will take that role. In the first game I would guess they’re both going to play…I think both of them deserve a chance to compete.”

It’s the expected outcome for the pair of redshirt sophomores who split first-team reps and battled neck-and-neck during fall camp. From Gundy’s comments, each will have opportunities in the season opener as one of the Cowboys’ most important position battles spills into the regular season.

Miterko appeared in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2020, and took hold of the left tackle spot within the reshaped offensive line during spring practices. At 6-foot-7, 350 pounds, Etienne looks the part of a starting Big 12 left tackle, and challenged Miterko for the role immediately after arriving at OSU from Butler Community College.