STILLWATER — As Justin Kirkland walks through the Oklahoma State locker room, several things stand out.

First, there’s his size. Listed at 346 pounds on the official OSU spring roster, Kirkland is the heaviest player on the team. “I’m a big guy,” defensive tackle Collin Clay said. “Everybody says that I’m big. Then he walks in and I’m like, ‘Well, there goes a bigger guy.’”

Then, his wardrobe.

He wears his button-up shirts unbuttoned and pairs them with sandals. He looks relaxed, to say the least. “Looks like he’s going to the beach,” OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said.

The Cowboys signed 13 transfers this offseason. Buried underneath headliners like quarterback Alan Bowman and receiver Arland Bruce IV was Kirkland, a sophomore defensive tackle out of Utah Tech.

Relaxed like his wardrobe and quick to crack jokes, Kirkland arrives in Stillwater as OSU continues redesigning its defense. He recorded 40 tackles as a freshman. Paired with two sacks and a fumble recovery, the 6-foot-4 nose guard looked formidable in a crowded nose guard room this season.

Now — after receiving praise from coaches and teammates within the organization — It appears Kirkland could easily work into earning either valuable minutes or starting nods this fall.

“He knocks the center back a little bit,” Nardo continued. “He’s fun to watch. And he’s not just a big body in the middle that can’t move. I mean, he can stick it to the outside, he can take his hands back on the back block, control the guard, he can get vertical and get after the quarterback.”

That size will be needed in Nardo’s defense. As OSU continues installing an odd-front defensive line, larger bodies will be required up front. Kirkland fits the mold.

“That dude is strong,” OSU defensive tackle Xavier Ross said. “He’s a beast. He’s able to take on doubles with one arm and one leg. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

At Utah Tech, Kirkland displayed the ability to successful fight off double teams and push opposing offensive lines back, prerequisites for being the only interior defensive lineman in the new defense.

“Muscle weighs more than fat,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said of Kirkland, who weighed 350 pounds when he arrived this winter. “So, he’s probably not lost much weight, but he looks really good. His conditioning is better.”

That conditioning was one of Gundy’s primary concerns with Kirkland this offseason. The Cowboys' head coach said this spring that Kirkland’s been able to take 6-10 consecutive snaps, a promising development for his progress.

“His first day of practice, he ran to the ball harder than anybody I’ve seen at his size,” Ross said.

His age also benefits OSU. After spending two years on a mission trip with the Church of Latter-day Saints, Kirkland played at Utah Tech as a 20-year-old freshman. With three years of eligibility remaining, Kirkland will be 24 by the time his senior year rolls around.

Old as an upperclassman with the eligibility of an underclassman — a rare combination.

“If you don’t see him at the start of the play, you’ll see him by the end of the play,” Clay said.

How Kirkland is used next season is still the question. The transition from two to one interior defensive lineman has given the Cowboys a deeper room to play with. But the consensus is Kirkland's stood out this spring and will have an impact come fall.

“He’s going to be a dominant force in that middle of the defense for us, one of our major anchors,” Ross said. “He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with, I guarantee you that.”