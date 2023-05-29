Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The field for the 2023 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City is set.

Defending national champion Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Alabama, Stanford, Florida State, Washington and Utah are headed to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium with competition set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 5 Tennessee.

The tournament’s double-elimination bracket will be settled from June 1-6 before the best-of-three championship series starts on Wednesday, June 7. All games at the 2023 WCWS will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.

Within the WCWS field are six of the top eight overall seeds in the national bracket and the winners of seven of the last 10 national titles since 2012. Of the 10 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, five — OU’s Jordy Bahl, Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings and Tennessee’s Kiki Milloy and Ashley Rogers — will be on hand competing for a national championship.

Before play begins this week, a look at the eight teams who have booked their trips to Oklahoma City:

Tennessee

Record: (49-8, 20-25 SEC)

Opening game: vs. No. 5 Alabama, 11 a.m. Thursday

Head coach: Karen Weekly (1,039-326-2 in 22 seasons at Tennessee)

Key player(s): OF Kiki Milloy and pitcher Ashley Rogers

Milloy’s 25 home runs lead the nation and the senior outfielder’s 49 walks rank fifth-most across the country. With power and plate discipline, Milloy is pacing the SEC’s top offense in 2023. Rogers, the fifth-year right-hander, carries the nation’s second best ERA of 0.75 with her to Oklahoma City.

How they got here: The Volunteers claimed their first conference tournament title since 2011 earlier this month and have rolled to a record of 8-0 since the regular season closed on May 7.

Tennessee hosted the Knoxville Regional and used a win over Northern Kentucky and a pair of victories against Indiana to advance to the program’s first Super Regional since 2019. Hosting Texas over the weekend, the Vols outscored the Longhorns 14-2 in two wins to advance to the school’s eighth WCWS appearance.

Stat to know: Tennessee’s 405 runs scored this spring are second most across the country, trailing only OU (478).

Key to success in OKC: The Vols have relied comfortably on an offense scoring 7.11 runs per game in 2023. On the same side of the bracket as OU at the WCWS, however, Tennessee will need its pitching.

In Rogers and fellow right-hander Payton Gottshall (1.42), the Volunteers' pitching staff possesses two of the top 20 ERAs in the nation. The Tennessee pair has not allowed a run over 34.0 combined innings since the start of regional play. The Vols will need that consistency to continue in Oklahoma City.

No. 5 Alabama

Record: (45-20, 14-10 SEC)

Opening game: vs. No. 4 Tennessee, 11 a.m. Thursday

Head coach: Patrick Murphy (1,238-353 in 25 seasons at Alabama)

Key player: Pitcher Montana Fouts

Fouts will close her college career at Hall of Fame Stadium. The fifth-year right-hander holds a record of 25-10 this spring with a best-in-the-nation tally of 317 strikeouts in 219.1 innings pitched. Sporting a knee brace on her left leg for a nagging injury, Fouts stands among the most feared arms in the WCWS field.

How they got here: Alabama is used to an elimination game.

The Crimson Tide stared down elimination in the Tuscaloosa Regional after a loss to Middle Tennessee and dropped the Super Regional opener to Northwestern before climbing back behind Fouts’ efforts in the circle. Alabama is now 3-0 in elimination games this spring.

Stat to know: Alabama’s lone national title came in 2012 in three games over Oklahoma.

Key to success in OKC: The Crimson Tide rode Fouts’ excellence to punch a ticket to Oklahoma City. Alabama will need her when it gets there, too.

A constant presence across five seasons at Alabama, Fouts (1.47 ERA) holds the keys to the Crimson Tide’s WCWS hopes.

No. 1 Oklahoma

Record: (56-1, 18-0 Big 12)

Opening game: vs. No. 9 Stanford, 1:30 p.m. Thursday

Head coach: Patty Gasso (1,451-345-2 in 29 seasons at Oklahoma)

Key player: Pitcher Jordy Bahl

The list of noteworthy Sooners is long, but Bahl’s dominance stands out even on a star-studded pitching staff. The sophomore right-hander closed out the Sooners’ deciding Super Regional win over Clemson and has allowed five totals runs in 56 ⅔ innings since April 1.

How they got here: After cruising to an eighth Big 12 Tournament title, top-seeded OU outscored its regional opponents 33-3 on the opening weekend of NCAA postseason play.

Clemson proved thorny for the Sooners in the Norman Super Regional. OU used home runs from Haley Lee and Alyssa Brito to pull away from the Tigers in Game 1 and needed Kinzie Hansen’s game-tying, three-run blast and Tiare Jennings’ go-ahead solo shot to secure Saturday’s second game, sealing the Sooners 48th straight win — an NCAA record.

Stat to know: If the Sooners wrap up a third straight national title, they’ll join UCLA (1988-90) as the only other program to claim back-to-back-to-back national championships.

Key to success in OKC: Perhaps the only team capable of handing the Sooners the two losses necessary to bounce the defending national champions from the WCWS is … OU.

Nationally, the Sooners possess the highest scoring offense, the lowest team ERA and the best fielding percentage of any program. If OU stays the course, the Sooners have a clear shot at securing their fifth title since 2016.

No. 9 Stanford

Record: 45-13 (14-10 Pac-12)

Opening game: vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m. Thursday

Head coach: Jessica Allister (196-110 in 6 seasons at Stanford)

Key player: Pitcher NiJaree Canady

The freshman right-hander has settled right into college softball and enters the final stages of her debut season leading the nation with an ERA of 0.48. Of note: Canady did not pitch when Stanford lost to the Sooners 10-1 on Feb. 10.

How they got here: Like Tennessee, Stanford is unbeaten in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cardinal cruised through regional play before traveling to sweep Duke by a combined margin of 10-3 to secure a place in the program’s 20th all-time WCWS.

Stat to know: Stanford has allowed as many runs (9) since the close of the regular season as Canady has conceded in 29 appearances this spring.

Key to success in OKC: Despite its success in 2023, Stanford sits in the lower half among Pac-12 offenses this spring and comes to Oklahoma City without a go-to power bat with only 24 team home runs this spring.

Between Canady and senior Alana Vawter, the Cardinal possess championship-caliber pitching. The level of consistency Stanford’s offense can find could prove a difference maker.

No. 3 Florida State

Record: (55-9, 22-2 ACC)

Opening game: vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. Thursday

Head coach: Lonni Alameda (713-196-3 in 15 seasons at FSU)

Key player: Pitcher Kathryn Sandercock

Across 23 starts and 172 innings of work, the veteran ace was named the ACC Pitcher of the Year after posting a 1.10 ERA, ranked seventh in the country.

How they got here: After earning the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Seminoles cruised through the first two days of their regional, before South Carolina threatened to upset.

The Gamecocks won the first game, forcing a winner-take-all game that FSU narrowly won 1-0. In supers, the Seminoles hosted No. 14 Georgia, outscoring the Bulldogs 12-3 and advancing to the WCWS for the second time in four years.

Stat to know: Of the eight WCWS teams this year, only Florida State and Oklahoma have won national titles in the last decade.

Key to success in OKC: The Seminoles went 1-4 against other WCWS teams in the regular season, losing twice to their first opponent, Oklahoma State, in Stillwater. FSU rides its pitching staff hard, and depending on they perform could be the key to either a long run or quick exit this week.

Beyond just Sandercock, FSU uses freshman pitcher Makenna Reid, whose 0.93 ERA is ranked fourth across Division I teams. A NCFA Freshman of the Year finalist, Reid’s been used across 75 innings, striking out 89 batters.

No. 6 Oklahoma State

Record: (46-14, 10-8 Big 12)

Opening game: vs. No. 3 Florida State, 6 p.m. Thursday

Head coach: Kenny Gajewski (315-135 in eight seasons at OSU)

Key player: Pitcher Kelly Maxwell

Suddenly, OSU’s ace returned to form, nearly pitching a perfect game against Oregon and two strong outings in OSU’s regional. If Maxwell continues dominating, the Cowgirls could make a long run.

How they got here: The Cowgirls went undefeated in regional and super regional play, outscoring opponents 37-3 to advance to their fourth consecutive WCWS.

Stat to know: Rachel Becker’s .449 batting average ranks eighth in the nation and is the highest among all players in the WCWS.

Key to success in OKC: OSU pulled within reach of a championship series berth each of the last two seasons, losing to FSU in 2021 and Texas in 2022. With the pitching staff currently dominating, the Cowgirls could finally get over the hump riding the arms of Maxwell and Lexi Kilfoyl.

No. 7 Washington

Record: (43-13, 16-8 Pac-12)

Opening game: vs. No. 15 Utah, 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Head coach: Heather Tarr (785-290-1 in 19 seasons at Washington)

Key player: Infielder Baylee Klingler

With a batting average of .388, 12 home runs and 47 RBIs, Klingler leads Washington in just about every offensive category this season.

How they got here: The Huskies strung together a seven-run seventh inning against McNeese State in regionals, completing a comeback in the winner-take-all game to advance to a super regional.

Facing Louisiana, UW scored 10 runs across two days, keeping the Ragin’ Cajuns scoreless each time. With the sweep, the Huskies advanced to their 15th WCWS.

Stat to know: Washington plays some of the best defensive softball in the country, ranking fourth with a .982 fielding percentage. OU is the only other program in the WCWS ranked higher (.988).

Key to success in OKC: Tarr has led the Huskies to a WCWS title in 2009 and a runner-up finish in 2018. With a veteran coach and a team that routinely ranked in the top 10 this season, UW's talent is there. So is the coaching. A deep run will rely on execution.

No. 15 Utah

Record: (42-14, 15-9 Pac-12)

Opening game: vs. No. 7 Washington, 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Head coach: Amy Hogue (440-391-1 in 16 years at Utah)

Key player: Utility Ellessa Bonstrom

The Utah offense runs through Bonstrom, who leads the team in home runs (11), RBIs (54), slugging percentage (.638) and on-base percentage (.459).

How they got here: The Utes will make their first appearance in the WCWS since 1994 after defeating San Diego State in three games at the Salt Lake City Super Regional. Utah swept in the regional the week before, defeating Southern Illinois and Ole Miss twice.

Stat to know: The Utes are 2-2 against Washington, their opening round opponent, this season.