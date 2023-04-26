STILLWATER — Tyler Lacy remembers watching the NFL Combine on his phone as a kid.

Lacy, then still years away from becoming a bruising defensive end for Oklahoma State, would be enamored with the process. The 40-yard dashes. The vertical jumps. At that point, still playing little league football, he dreamed of walking out onto the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Two months ago, he fulfilled that goal as part of his NFL draft process.

The former OSU lineman participated on that very field in Indy. A month later, he worked out alongside his former teammates at OSU’s Pro Day in Stillwater.

“There’s a lot of stress on you, a lot of people hitting you up, calling you telling you what you should be doing, what you shouldn’t be doing,” he said of the draft process. “Just take it day by day, and at the end of the day, just think about it as, this at one point was your dream.

“So, live it out and value the moment.”

This weekend, Lacy hopes to do just that. The former OSU defensive end is hoping to get selected by a team in this year’s NFL draft, held Thursday through Saturday in Kansas City, Mo. Multiple draft experts project Lacy — and former teammate Jason Taylor II — as late-round picks, the highest any OSU player is projected this weekend.

But the NFL dream almost came last season for Lacy. In a serious but swift conversation, Lacy opted to remain in school for another season to complete his degree.

And after walking across the stage last spring with a degree in business administration, he spent the past year solidifying his draft stock and spending time as a graduate student.

In that year, teammates saw a new side of Lacy.

“He’s not joking as much,” said Sione Asi last season, who himself is attempting to make an NFL roster. “It’s become serious for him. He’s been practicing a lot to get to the next level.”

Lacy, measuring in at 6-foot-4, 283 pounds, bounced around on the defensive line throughout his career. Mainly lining up on the outside but being used on the interior when needed.

His biggest NFL attribute being is that versatility. Scouts project the Sachse, Texas, native as a good backup with potential to develop into a starter. In Indianapolis, he shined on the bench press, ranking seventh among all participants with 30 reps.

His 5.11-second 40-yard dash and 28.5” vertical jump left more to be desired. He improved his vertical by three inches at OSU's Pro Day to strengthen his argument.

But Lacy’s done enough to be in consideration. Experts project Lacy as a fifth-round draft selection this weekend. If he is drafted, he will be the first OSU defensive end to be picked since 2019, when Jordan Brailford was a seventh-round pick by Washington.

“For him to have another year of maturity, experience, strength, speed and technique...it gives him the best chance to make an NFL roster," OSU coach Mike Gundy said.