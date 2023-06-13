STILLWATER — When Elijah Collins entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4, he was one of four Michigan State players remaining from the 2018 recruiting class.

Collins, now a running back at Oklahoma State, navigated through the portal process quickly, finding a spot in Stillwater as the Cowboys were looking to reinvent their rushing attack.

With five years of Power Five football to his name, Collins possesses something no other back on OSU’s roster has as the group implements new rushing schemes. Experience. With the new look, Collins could become a key to success in the formula.

“Great attitude, wanted to be here,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We tried to bring in players we thought wanted to be here, that wasn’t coming here out of desperation. And he was one of those guys that really wanted to be here.”

In early January, Collins’ stay in Stillwater didn’t look probable. OSU secured a commitment from Sean Tyler, a veteran running back from Western Michigan, early in the transfer window before Tyler flipped to Minnesota.

OSU scrambled, eventually signing Collins within a week of Tyler’s decommitment.

“It’s really his work ethic,” OSU running back Jaden Nixon said. “A lot of the new guys are just coming in and working hard. He got in and it’s just like, ‘Coach, what can I do to understand the offense? What can I learn?’ He’s constantly watching film.”

He comes from the “physical” Big 10 Conference, taking over the starting job in 2019 and posting 988 yards and five touchdowns on 222 rushing attempts. A bout with COVID-19 resulted in Collins not being physically ready in 2020, followed by him losing his starting spot to Kenneth Walker III — who transferred into the MSU program for a year before being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks — in 2021.

A leg injury sidelined Collins for five games during Walker’s reign, too. Then, his most efficient season since his redshirt freshman year came in 2022, scoring six touchdowns, tied for the most by a Spartan, and racking up the second-most yards behind Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger.

After that strong redshirt freshman season, Collins would collect only 510 yards and six touchdowns in his final three years. Still, his experience is what makes him a compelling option for the Cowboys.

“He’s at an advantage,” Gundy said. “He’s had a lot of experience in running between the tackles and getting beat up on. It’s an advantage for him.”

Collins won’t be the first veteran transfer tailback Gundy banked on recently.

Two years ago, OSU scored Utah State transfer Jaylen Warren to fill the void left by Chuba Hubbard. With a rotation of Warren, Dominic Richardson and Dezmon Jackson, the transfer posted the fourth-most rushing yards in a single season across the last decade of OSU football with 1,216 yards.

While Collins won’t be expected to replicate Warren’s success, his niche could be beneficial for the Cowboys.

How Collins fits into OSU’s lineup will be interesting. On one end, there are younger players like Ollie Gordon, who flashed his talents late last season. Nixon is versatile option, capable of breaking off big runs. Eligibility issues hindered Deondre Jackson early last season, but he earned meaningful minutes late.

“Nixon is the speed back,” Gordon said. “I’m more downhill. Elijah, he’s like the mixture of both of us. He can make you miss, but he’ll also run you over.”

As for Collins’ leadership, that attribute won’t be decided until later this summer.

“I’ll take one from coach (Pat) Jones’ book,” Gundy said during spring practice. “It’s been 72 and partly cloudy right now. It hadn’t been hot and nobody’s tired and there hadn’t been any hitting. So, we’ll see how it goes once a guy’s head starts hurting, their sore and ankles hurt and they’re bleeding. Then we’ll see where we’re at with leadership.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the offseason OL Chris Akporoghene OL Marcus Alexander WR Langston Anderson WR Andrel Anthony DE Rondell Bothroyd QB Micah Bowens QB Alan Bowman QB Braylon Braxton QB Davis Brin WR Arland Bruce IV S Jamarrien Burt LB Mason Cobb OL Casey Collier RB Elijah Collins OT Dalton Cooper WR Brian Darby CB Jaden Davis CB Kendall Dennis WR Rashod Dixon LB Na'Drian Dizadare DB Kendel Dolby CB Joshua Eaton TE Ian Edenfield DL Josh Ellison P Luke Elzinga OL Caleb Etienne QB Nick Evers DE Trace Ford DE Anthony Goodlow WR Bryson Green S Damond Harmon S Thomas Harper CB Kenneth Harris DE Kevonte Henry DT Preston Hickey S Roderick Hopes CB Adrian Huey TE Josiah Johnson WR Leon Johnson III WR Stephon Johnson Jr. CB Demarco Jones WR Malachai Jones DL Justin Kirkland DE Ben Kopenski DL Jacob Lacey LB Dasan McCullough OL Noah McKinney OL Cullen Montgomery CB Jabbar Muhammad S Jordan Mukes OL Jaden Muskrat CB Keuan Parker DB Reggie Pearson WR Braylin Presley S Kendarin Ray RB Dominic Richardson WR John Paul Richardson DL Cedric Roberts DL Kori Roberson OT Walter Rouse QB Ralph Rucker OL Eli Russ QB Spencer Sanders DT Davon Sears OL Caleb Shaffer LB Julien Simon LB Clayton Smith CB Kenney Solomon TE Blake Smith WR Damon Smith TE Austin Stogner WR De'Zhaun Stribling TE Jackson Sumlin DL Alton Tarber WR Brenen Thompson DT Samuela Tuihalamaka LB David Ugwoegbu OL Dillon Wade OL Brey Walker DB Bryson Washington WR Theo Wease LB Joseph Wete S Kanion Williams P Lachlan Wilson LB Justin Wright Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now