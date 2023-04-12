STILLWATER — Mike Yurcich’s first game calling plays at Oklahoma State came in Houston at Reliant Stadium.

A year earlier, Yurcich was the offensive coordinator at Division II Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania. In August 2013, he was calling plays from an NFL coaching box at his first Power Five school against his first Power Five opponent — Mississippi State.

“I was worried a little bit about him being in the box,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said, reflecting on it. “In a stadium that had, whatever, 50, 60, 70,000 people there, because he had been at a place where they called plays like just talking.”

It’s an anecdote Gundy rehashes almost a decade later while discussing Bryan Nardo, the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator. The similarities between Nardo and Yurcich are well-documented.

And while Nardo also hails from the Division II level, Gundy hasn’t needed to guide him along at the Power Five level.

As Gundy puts it, coaching is coaching and football is football. Nothing has to change at different levels. Except maybe the size of those coaching boxes.

“Bryan said, sometimes last year the press box he was in in the stands, that people on the sideline could hear him talking,” Gundy said. “I’m gonna guess when he goes in the box next year, he’ll put those headphones on and he’ll be fine.

“Once he gets going, it’ll be just like the old days. It’ll just be a little louder.”

For Nardo, the first three months in Stillwater revolve around implementing a new defensive scheme. But how has the new defensive coordinator adjusted to the Power Five level, beyond just the larger press boxes?

At Nardo’s previous stops, he’s been accustomed to having at-most three coaches on the defensive side of the ball. Now, there’s an abundance of assistant coaches, student assistants and quality control coaches to help.

“So, he's pleased that he's able to distribute and spread the wealth amongst everybody with responsibilities,” Gundy said.

Among them, there is Gary Gibbs, the former Oklahoma coach who came out of retirement to be a defensive analyst for the Cowboys.

“Those two are a little bit alike from a cerebral study,” Gundy said. “Like to study the game, sit around for hours and talk about it. So, there are some similarities between those guys."

Then there's relationships to build with players.

“It's been fun to watch him transition through the development of his relationship that he's getting with the players,” Gundy said. “Starting to feel comfortable to take control of them. I think it's been interesting to watch over the last three weeks."

Speaking of those players, what’s it been for them adjusting to Nardo? For the upperclassmen on the Cowboys’ roster, Nardo will be the third defensive coordinator in as many years for them.

“He’s real energetic,” cornerback Korie Black said. “He’s always happy to be around us so it is fun when you can have a coach like that, that’s always ready to be around us all the time.”

Safety Kendal Daniels, who is changing positions this season, agreed. “He actually coaches the rovers, so I’m with him every day. We joke around, I feel like I’ve known him for a really long time.”

Collin Oliver, who’s moving to linebacker this season, said he studied film of Nardo’s previous defenses to get a better understanding of the system the coordinator was bringing.

“He already wanted to get with us personally, each and every player, so I feel like that’s showing that he cares about us,” safety Lyrik Rawls said.