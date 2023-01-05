As OSU Twitter descends into conspiracy, a look at how the Cowboys stack up in the Big 12

STILLWATER — The announcements started rolling out early.

First news broke that wide receiver Bryson Green was transferring out of Oklahoma State’s program. Defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka as well. Less than an hour later, true freshman receiver Stephon Johnson Jr. joined them.

Compounded with the loss of fellow pass catcher John Paul Richardson, the Cowboys were without four of their top five receiving yard leaders by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

And all the news came crashing down at one place — Twitter.

Fans shared their opinions on the reports. Others took a wider approach, looking critically at the program. By the time Johnson Jr. tweeted his own announcement at 12:52 p.m., the OSU Twitter community was reeling.

“Sorry to see that you may be leaving the pokes,” Twitter user Dwayne Brinkley wrote under the post. “You were probably my favorite player to watch. Real potential to be great.”

Another wrote “Stay!” accompanied by an image of John Cusack holding a boom box from the 1989 movie Say Anything.

There were recruiting pitches from opposing fan bases in the replies. Others wished him well — and even more looked for answers.

“Please tell us why…?” Twitter user Toddomatic wrote.

Johnson Jr. is the 15th scholarship player at OSU to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 5, resulting in the Cowboys having one of the largest number of players transferring out in the country.

Marred with controversy and conspiracy, the social media community launched into speculation. Why were players leaving? What exactly is going on?

Rumors took over by midday Wednesday. The topic “Oklahoma State” was trending nationally on the social media site. More locally, the term “Gundy” trended, with more than 3,000 tweets revolving around that term.

There was even a cryptic message from former quarterback Spencer Sanders, who posted a smiling emoji with a hand covering its mouth. It was deleted minutes later.

By the afternoon, the discourse bubbled over into full-blown conspiracy, with fans swapping opinions and rumors.

It was pure chaos.

But are the transfer numbers concerning? How does OSU stack up compared to the nine other Big 12 schools in regards to players transferring out.

Out of all other conference schools, OSU ranks first in players transferring out. The Cowboys also rank first in players transferring in, tied with Kansas and Oklahoma at seven players.

Texas (15), West Virginia (13) and OU (11) follow behind OSU with players entering the transfer portal, according to On3 Sports.

TCU ranks the lowest with only wide receiver Caleb Medford having entered the portal. It’s a number that is likely to rise following the conclusion of the Horned Frogs’ season Monday.

Texas Tech (8), Iowa State (8), Kansas State (7) and Kansas (7) comprise the middle of the pack in the Big 12.

The standings remain similar when factoring in the four new Big 12 schools — Cincinnati, Houston, Central Florida and BYU.

Coach Dana Holgorsen’s Houston group currently has lost 15 players to the portal as Cougars prepare to make the jump to Big 12 play. Cincinnati — who lost head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin several weeks ago — lost 14 players to the portal.

UCF (11) and BYU (10) round of the newcomers.

The Cowboys have lost two, four-star prospects via the portal. They’ve gained three, an accomplish no other school can claim in the conference.

The current transfer portal window remains open for two more weeks, meaning more players could make the jump into it. Even after Jan. 18 passes, players currently in the portal can sign with new schools.