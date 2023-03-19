STILLWATER — By the time evening rolled around on Jan. 24, Bryan Nardo’s phone had received 570 text messages.

Hours earlier, the 37-year-old coach was named the new defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. His phone continuously buzzed with messages of excitement and congratulations.

After spending his coaching career to that point at the Division II level, he was not just heading to Division I, but a Power Five program. But what makes Nardo beam isn’t that he got 570 messages. It’s that more than 300 of them came from former players.

Nardo hasn’t been made available to the media since being hired. Instead, the only public words spoken by him since arriving in Stillwater came in a 25-minute interview on OSU Max, talking about his career to this point and his history with defenses.

And most notably, his priority on relationships.

“Success as a coach means that in 15 years, I’m still getting phone calls from players,” Nardo said. “It means I’m getting invitations to weddings. Means I get a text message, ‘Coach, I just became a dad.’”

The Cowboys are embarking on their first spring season with Nardo — and the second with a new defensive coordinator in as many years after Derek Mason stepped away — with practice starting Tuesday and running through April 22.

In the current college football landscape, building and retaining relationships will be crucial, especially after OSU watched seven starters transfer out of the program this offseason.

“I never wanted my players to feel like they couldn’t call me, I never wanted my players to feel like they didn’t enjoy being around me, so it was intentional to make sure they knew I cared about them,” Nardo said. “I can hold you accountable, I can tell you I love you and still force you to be the best version of yourself every day.

"It’s not soft, people mistake kindness for weakness, that’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

As for what to expect from Nardo within the sidelines, spring practices will be a good indicator. Nardo will coach games from the coaches box and succinctly describes his defense as comprising of “runners and hitters.”

“We try to keep it simple, we try to let the kids play fast, but every time we’ve ever described this defense, it’s runners and hitters,” he said.

Stepping into a team — lacking players he recruited and unfamiliar with his system — is daunting. Factor in moving up a division and there’s even more of an adjustment needed.

“It’s going to be a big adjustment, recruiting is different, you’re recruiting different kinds of players, there’s different things that evolve that I’ve never dealt with before," Nardo said. "I’ve always lived by the idea that I’m never going to get outworked and effort is going to solve a lot of things.”

Nardo said he’s watched some film from last season, but he’s allowing defensive players the opportunity to prove themselves.

“I’m going to give everybody an opportunity to show me how good they can be,” he said.

Factoring into that will be building relationships Nardo's appears to prioritize. All these years later, Nardo recalls a piece of coaching advice that was given to him by coach David Brown during his lone season at Missouri S&T as a linebackers coach.

He can still recite it after more than a decade.

“David Brown told me, if a kid can’t spell ‘cat’ and you yell at him, he still can’t spell cat," he said. "So you better learn how to be a good teacher.”