As OSU prepares for NCAA Tournament run, star Cade Cunningham cherishes time with his brother

“Cade was always special,” Cannen said. “He grew up around sports. My dad (Keith) is an excellent teacher. He kind of gave me a leg up in sports and then me getting to go off and learn from incredible mentors. I just poured everything that I learned straight into him. From a young age, he’s always been the best player on the team in whatever sport he’s playing.”

Cade and Cannen also have a special bond with one another. TCU freshman Mike Miles, who has been a close friend of Cade’s since the third grade, said the relationship between Cade and Cannen is one of the best brother relationships he’s witnessed.

“I’ve known both of them since I was in the third grade so I’ve seen a lot of it,” Miles said. “They argue just like all brothers do, but at the end of the day, Cade knows that Cannen just wants what’s best for him and for him to get better.”

There is an abundance of love between the both of them, but that doesn’t mean they are void of a sibling rivalry. When Oklahoma State would split into separate teams during practice, Cannen was usually coaching the team opposite of Cade. The sibling rivalry comes out in those scrimmages.