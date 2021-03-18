As OSU prepares for NCAA Tournament run, star Cade Cunningham cherishes time with his brother

It’s not unusual to hear Cade and Cannen Cunningham trash-talking each other in practice.
It’s what brothers do, especially when they’re as competitive as these two.
“They’re competitors,” Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton said. “We talk smack in practice — coaches to players, players to coaches; and there’s been a few times where they’ve gone at each other, and that’s healthy. That’s good in our program.”
Cannen is in his second season as an OSU assistant coach, and he’s coaching his younger brother, Cade, for the first time since being the head coach of Cade’s 16U AAU team during the summer of 2017.
Cade — OSU’s first first-team All-American, the Big 12 Player of the Year and potential No. 1 overall NBA draft pick — is preparing to showcase his talents on the biggest stage in college basketball as the Cowboys face Liberty in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 5:25 p.m. Friday.
Both brothers said it’s been great being reunited this season, and the Cunninghams have anywhere from one to a handful of games left to share this season, depending on how long the Cowboys last in Indianapolis.
The tournament is one final chance for Cade to display what Cannen has known since Cade was young — that he’s a special talent.
“Cade was always special,” Cannen said. “He grew up around sports. My dad (Keith) is an excellent teacher. He kind of gave me a leg up in sports and then me getting to go off and learn from incredible mentors. I just poured everything that I learned straight into him. From a young age, he’s always been the best player on the team in whatever sport he’s playing.”
Cade and Cannen also have a special bond with one another. TCU freshman Mike Miles, who has been a close friend of Cade’s since the third grade, said the relationship between Cade and Cannen is one of the best brother relationships he’s witnessed.
“I’ve known both of them since I was in the third grade so I’ve seen a lot of it,” Miles said. “They argue just like all brothers do, but at the end of the day, Cade knows that Cannen just wants what’s best for him and for him to get better.”
There is an abundance of love between the both of them, but that doesn’t mean they are void of a sibling rivalry. When Oklahoma State would split into separate teams during practice, Cannen was usually coaching the team opposite of Cade. The sibling rivalry comes out in those scrimmages.
“We’re both so competitive that you’re going to hear him getting on me more than anything,” Cade Cunningham said. “He gets on me like he’s on the other team as a player, kind of. It’s more like trash talk. … It’s funny for everybody else, but me and him really get heated a bunch, but it’s all love at the end of the day.”
As the Cowboys look to make a deep run in the tournament in their first bid since 2017, Cade said he would cherish sharing that special moment with his older brother.
“That’s been my dog for a long time,” Cunningham said. “If I got to do something special with him, which is the goal, that would be something that I would remember forever and would be a memory forever.”