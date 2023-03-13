STILLWATER — Mike Boynton dropped his head, looking down toward the table in the Gallagher-Iba Arena press conference room.

He held his hands together, resting in front of him. It’s a familiar spot for Boynton throughout the season. Several times a week, he’d sit in that chair and answer questions from media members.

But Monday felt different. Roughly 20 hours before, the Oklahoma State coach watched the Cowboys fail to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. OSU finished as the first team out of the field, an “excruciating” end to a season-long goal for the team.

“You know what? I’ll say this,” Oklahoma State’s sixth-year head coach said when asked if this year was a disappointment. “I can understand people being disappointed in the season. But when you take a step back and you balance all of it, we accomplished some pretty good things.”

While the NCAA goals have passed, the Cowboys' season still continues. OSU earned a berth in the National Invitation Tournament as the top seed facing Youngstown State, which will be a road game for the Cowboys on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Ohio.

Those accomplishments Boynton alludes to? Winning eight games in the Big 12, “which is usually a magic number unless you’re Oklahoma State,” he said. Playing without 7-foot Moussa Cisse and guard Avery Anderson at points in the season.

Season sweeps against Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Iowa State. Two players earning all-conference awards.

“I don’t believe in this all-or-nothing deal,” Boynton continued. “No one wants to win more than I do. I mean, I’m the only one who’s got the most at stake here. Let’s be perfectly honest about what’s going on.”

The reality is, it’s the fifth time in Boynton’s six years the Cowboys haven’t reached the NCAA Tournament. In two of those years, the tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, in the other, OSU was ineligible to compete due to NCAA sanctions.

The Cowboys bounced around on the bubble in the final weeks of the season, eventually watching Arizona State, Nevada, Pittsburgh, NC State and Mississippi State eek into the final spots over them Sunday.

“You’re probably looking at a game or two,” Boynton said. “You’re looking at a few possessions really in a game or two that could have been the difference. We’ve got to be more committed and more efficient as a team.”

Games like Southern Illinois — where OSU lost by one at home in November — or UCF, where a 17-point lead crumbled in the second half and the Cowboys lost in overtime. Same with Kansas in the Big 12 opener, where OSU’s 15-point halftime lead dwindled, and the Cowboys lost by two.

“It’s more frustrating because you can probably pinpoint, free throws in a game or turnovers in a game or a couple made open shots as being the difference,” Boynton said.

For now, sights turn from playing in Dayton, Ohio, for the play-in round to three hours northeast in Youngstown. A win Wednesday would return the Cowboys to Stillwater for the second and third rounds of the NIT in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“I don’t want these kids to feel like failures, because they’re not,” Boynton said.

Even in light of missing the tournament, Boynton remains adamant standards won’t change.

“Do we need to be better? Yes, no question. We gotta be better,” Boynton said. “The goal isn’t going to change. We’re not going to start saying, ‘Let’s celebrate going to the NIT.’ But we are going to go try and win the NIT since we’re in it.”