Oklahoma State's former four-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders now resides in Oxford, Mississippi.

After throwing for 67 touchdowns and 9,553 yards in Stillwater, Sanders finds himself in a 'very competitive' quarterback battle at Ole Miss between himself and Jaxson Dart.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys embark on their first quarterback position battle in several years.

Over the offseason, OSU retained redshirt freshman Garret Rangel and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy. The Cowboys dipped into the transfer portal, signing sixth-year senior Alan Bowman from Michigan and signed three-star Zane Flores from Gretna, Nebraska, in their recruiting class.

Bowman will be the senior-most quarterback on the Cowboys’ roster, having spent the past two seasons at Michigan and the three before at Texas Tech.

“He brings maturity,” Gundy said of Bowman. “When he came in and we spent time with him and really liked his appearance with the way he carried himself, very humble.”

Outside of four games Rangel started in last season, Bowman is the senior-most QB on roster, having played in 19 games at Texas Tech. Injuries derailed his time in Lubbock, Texas, resulting in Bowman transferring to Michigan, where he threw only 11 passes in two years.

Bowman has the most experience of the group, but there is considerable rust to shake off this spring.

Rangel, who threw for 711 yards and four touchdowns as a true freshman in 2022, will remain in the mix with Gunnar Gundy this spring. Flores, the Cowboys' highest rated recruit this cycle, will be brought along as well, Gundy said.

Gunnar Gundy, who missed OSU's bowl game after needing surgery, is 100% heading into spring ball. "He's healthy now," Mike Gundy said. "He got healthy, they released him about two weeks ago."

But a decision on the depth chart could carry over into the summer.

With the influx of new players this spring, Gundy said splitting reps between players makes final decisions difficult, and the quarterback position battle might not be finalized after the five weeks in spring.

“It’s hard to say,” Gundy said. “It depends on what happens with the reps out here. It would be unfair for me to say one way or the other.”