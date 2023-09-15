Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — With tackling errors piling up, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy opted for the simplest fix.

More tackling.

"We tackled this week," Gundy said after the Arizona State game. "Part of that is on me, because we didn't tackle very much. We're tackling now, and that should get a little better each week."

This season, the Cowboys' defense missed 39 tackles against Central Arkansas and Arizona State combined, according to Pro Football Focus. That's a league low in the Big 12. The advanced stats website grades OSU's tackling at 34.8, tied with New Mexico State as the 132nd worst out of 133 FBS teams.

As OSU prepares to close nonconference play against South Alabama on Saturday at 6 p.m., the tackling situation will again be closely monitored.

Against the Sun Devils this past week, OSU missed crucial tackles early, allowing ASU to extend drives. The same issue was more persistent against Central Arkansas in the opener.

But the root of the problem spans back to this offseason. The Cowboys (2-0) opted against tackle-heavy practices in the spring and fall in order to keep both the offense and defense healthy heading into the season.

OSU rarely tackles players to the ground, instead performing a hit referred to as a “thud” that allows defenders to wrap up, but not bring a ball carrier to the ground.

Through two games, only tackle Jake Springfield and linebacker Justin Wright suffered setbacks. But the philosophy left OSU needing to knock the rust off, leading to blown tackles.

“We hadn’t gone to the ground in a while,” Gundy said this week. “We were in a little more of a tag-off in preseason, now we need to be a little more physical in our tackling.”

Defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said following the Central Arkansas game, the Cowboys hadn’t tackled since the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last December.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Nickolas Martin, who’s seen an uptick in playing time with Wright out, ranks second on OSU’s defense with 13 tackles. He referred to the Cowboys’ practices since the Central Arkansas game as “old-school."

“It was definitely more contact,” Martin said. “It was definitely more strain on our bodies but it was worth it.”