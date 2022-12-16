As nonconference play dwindles, a 6-4 record serves as a ‘wake-up call’ for OSU

STILLWATER — Ten games into the basketball season, Oklahoma State is 6-4.

There have been well-rounded wins for the Cowboys against Tulsa, Oakland, DePaul and Sam Houston. Those are contrasted by ugly losses to Southern Illinois, Virginia Tech and UCF.

“We have four losses now, we certainly rather have none, but I think the team finally realized that we’ve only been beaten once,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said of the team’s mindset after their latest loss. “In my opinion, UConn beat us.

“But a one-point loss at home to Southern Illinois, we made colossal mistakes. We had a 17-point lead I think against Central Florida and then (against Virginia Tech) it’s a tie game with two minutes to go and we don’t get a shot for three straight possessions.”

And with the nonconference schedule dwindling down — and OSU remaining adamant on its goal to reach the 2023 NCAA Tournament — there’s a sense of urgency from the Cowboys’ roster.

“It’s been a kind of a wake-up call around here,” OSU forward Tyreek Smith said.

The Cowboys will travel to Wichita State for a nonconference game Saturday at 8 p.m. They’ll follow with a home game against Texas A&M — Corpus Christi before preparing for the “gauntlet” of Big 12 play.

OSU only other nonconference game is sandwiched between conference play, when OSU hosts Ole Miss as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge in late January.

“We’re trying to make it to the tournament,” Smith continued. “As you can see, we’re losing games we shouldn’t lose, and it’s a resume so each time we lose a game, we get a sense of urgency. We can’t lose too many because it will mess up our chance of getting to the tournament.”

Turnovers have been a detrimental to the Cowboys’ offense through the first month of the season. A good opportunity to defeat Virginia Tech at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Dec. 11 was foiled because of three turnovers in the final minutes of a tied ball game.

Against Southern Illinois, the Cowboys turned the ball over five more times than the Salukis. SIU scored eight points off turnovers in the 1-point upset.

OSU ranks in the bottom third of most turnover categories in the nation, and its turnover-to-assist ratio of 0.89 is dead last in the Big 12 standings. Along with Oklahoma, the Cowboys and Sooners are the only Big 12 teams not to receive a vote in the AP Top 25 this week.

“We’ve got to have our guards be more confident at getting us organized," Boynton said of the turnover issues. "That’s part of my job, to make sure that they have good direction, and then the guys on the court have to trust each other to execute what we’re doing."

One change Boynton envisions is guard John-Michael Wright being more on an initiator on offense. A senior transfer from High Point University, Wright has turned the ball over 14 times this season – the lowest of any Cowboys starter this season.

Boynton said he hopes the adjustment allows guards Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson more opportunity to be scorers and finishers instead of facilitators.

“What we’ve found 10 games in, we’ve got enough data to make some adjustments and that probably is one of the adjustments we’ll make,” Boynton said.

Smith emphasized trying to slow down and be smart with the ball, reading situations and plays to avoid so many turnovers.

And while the nonconference schedule hasn't unfolded as OSU hoped, Boynton said, "From my perspective, you build a schedule not to lose but to learn.”

“If learning a lesson from Virginia Tech helps us go 8-4 in the next 12, then I’ll take it,” Boynton said. “Or 6-4 in the next 10. It would have been well worth it.”