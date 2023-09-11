STILLWATER — Brian Ward didn’t expect to see all three quarterbacks.

Ward, Arizona State’s defensive coordinator, said during a press conference last week the Sun Devils would likely square up against one Oklahoma State quarterback in Tempe.

Maybe two, if the first option started to struggle. But he wasn't expecting all three.

Still, on a sweltering evening in Tempe, Arizona, Oklahoma State again platooned at quarterback. Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel split offensive drives evenly, each recording comparable stats in a 27-15 win. As OSU prepares for South Alabama — a program OSU coach Mike Gundy says will be the most physical the Cowboys have seen this season — another round of the quarterback carousel is expected in Stillwater.

“I’m sure people — and I’m not on social media so I’m not sure what the feel is — but I’m sure people want to have a comment on it,” Mike Gundy said Monday. “But who are the two you would tell so far, watching them play, that you’re not playing this game? Just think about that for 30 seconds. OK, which two quarterbacks after you watched game one and game two, that you’re saying, ‘You’re out. You’re out. You’re not playing.’

“So if they come in and sat down and say, ‘Coach, how come I didn’t get to play in this game based on what happened in game one and two?’ You have to have a good reason for that. Or you just have to say, ‘Look, I’m the boss, it is what it is.’”

Stats through the first two games:

Alan Bowman: 24/40, 193 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions.

24/40, 193 yards, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions. Gunnar Gundy: 12/16, 138 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions

12/16, 138 yards, one touchdown, zero interceptions Garret Rangel: 16/24, 164 yards, two touchdowns, one interception.

It is hard to differentiate between the trio. All three post comparable stats two games in. All have developed quite the rapport with wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling.

Rangel’s the clubhouse leader in touchdowns but also interceptions. Gunnar Gundy's got pole position with completion percentage. After a solid outing in Tempe, Bowman leads in passing yards, but is the only omission in the touchdown category.

Bowman’s case gets more interesting. The sixth-year transfer has as many completions as Rangel has attempts. In fact, you’d need to combine Rangel’s and Gunnar Gundy’s attempts to equal the amount of times Bowman’s dropped back.

Two games in, the offensive staff appears comfortable to dial up a more pass-heavy attack with Bowman at quarterback. But it's only resulted in 10 points with him as the play-caller.

The offense has been most profitable under Gunnar Gundy, who led the group to 24 points across eight drives. Rangel's not far behind with 17.

The postgame grading went well, too. What’s that? An in-depth formula the Cowboys' offensive staff uses to grade quarterback play following a game. “They have a pre-snap, a post-snap, the job they’re supposed to do,” Mike Gundy said. “They have technique they do in that and then they have whatever their read or concept is to get the ball where it’s supposed to be."

Saturday’s grading went well for all three. As did Central Arkansas, where all three quarterbacks were graded around 90 — an elite score — Mike Gundy said.

Saturday's game against South Alabama could be the final time OSU trots out a three-quarterback group. It could last well into Big 12 play, too. Mike Gundy's not prepared to name a definitive date for when this will be done.

"We'll just have to play it by ear," Mike Gundy said.

Odds and ends

Kickoff time set for OSU vs. Iowa State: When the Cowboys travel to Ames, Iowa, for their first conference game of the season against Iowa State on Sept. 23, kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on FS1.

Hoping for Springfield back: Mike Gundy alluded to OSU being healthy on the offensive line this weekend. Tackle Jake Springfield, who exited against Central Arkansas and didn’t play against Arizona State, could return Saturday.