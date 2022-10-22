As injuries mount, OSU’s run game, Jaden Nixon, elevate Cowboys over Texas, 41-34

STILLWATER — Jaden Nixon hastily searched for him after the game.

After the Cowboys entered victory formation — with quarterback Spencer Sanders dropping to a knee and sealing a 41-34 win against No. 20 Texas — Oklahoma State’s redshirt freshman scoured the sidelines at Boone Pickens Stadium in search of one person.

Texas’ junior running back, Bijan Robinson.

“I love watching Bijan, I’m not going to lie,” said Nixon, who finished the night as OSU’s leading rusher with 67 yards. “He’s an athlete. I had to go talk to him after the game and say, ‘You are a dawg.’”

Nixon said Robinson complimented him back. “It made me proud,” he said. “Bijan was just like, ‘Keep doing your thing.’”

And on Saturday night, Nixon did his thing.

While Robinson led all players in net yardage on Saturday evening, finishing the contest with 186 total yards and two touchdowns, It was Nixon and the Cowboys running back room assisting the offense.

After starting running back Dominic Richardson didn’t return to the game in the third quarter, the focus shifted to Nixon and freshman running back Ollie Gordon to make an impact.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders, who finished second on the team in rushing yards with 56, helped ease the underclassmen’s burden Saturday. But Nixon, Gordon and even redshirt sophomore Zach Middleton, who isn’t even listed on the two-deep made significant plays.

With the Cowboys backed up to their own 1-yard line late in the third, they opted for Middleton — who entered Saturday with three rushing yards this season — to power through the line to provide space for Sanders.

He did just that, gaining two yards.

Gordon made big plays in the backfield via the passing game, grabbing two crucial 14-yard receptions to extend drives.

Nixon’s most impactful play came late in the second quarter. After driving down the field with potential to tie the game at 24, Sanders was intercepted in the end zone, leading to a 7-play, 80-yard touchdown drive by the Longhorns to accrue their largest lead of the night with only minutes until halftime.

But, Nixon would alter that trajectory. After the offense regaining possession, Sanders handed off to Nixon, how sliced through the line and into open space, evading a tackle that resulted in his right shoe falling off.

“I’m not going to lie, when I was running, I felt it and it went flying in front of me,” he said. “Our coaches always preach to us never give up on a play, so I just knew I had to keep going, shoe or no shoe. Plus, I wanted to score so for me it’s always a fight to go score whenever I touch the ball.”

This didn’t bother Nixon, who dragged two Texas defenders roughly 20 yards without a shoe and setting the Cowboys up at the 11-yard line. A play later, Richardson scored one of his three rushing touchdowns on the night, leaving OSU trailing only by one-possession.

“Give credit where credit is due. Texas’ front is very good,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “We just felt that if we could tire them out a little bit but make them run side-to-side, eventually we could get some run yards in there later in the game, and we got some.”