As fall camp opens, Gundy maintains stance on conference realignment

STILLWATER — Just over two weeks after the first reports that Oklahoma and Texas were in talks to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, there remains little clarity on what lies ahead for the conference and members such as Oklahoma State.

As OSU fall camp opened Friday, Mike Gundy maintained his stance on speculation surrounding what the future might hold for the Big 12 and the Cowboys.

“I think that anybody that’s talking about conference realignment is using it for conversation,” he said. “...honestly, I just want to worry about football and the team and move forward just like you guys do because it’s over. Nobody knows. When some news comes out, it’ll come out real quick. Anybody that’s talking about it right now other than maybe the brass, they’re just guessing.”

Gundy’s sentiment Friday proved similar to the feelings he shared last week with ESPN’s Marty Smith. In the interview, the 53-year old hinted that the league could stay intact through 2024 and suggested the possibility of the formation of a “Power Four” in college. But as he did in his interview with Smith, Gundy held strong Friday on his position that OSU is well positioned for the future.

"With conference realignment I think I’ve made my point,” he said. “I don’t have any concern at all about Oklahoma State. None whatsoever.”

