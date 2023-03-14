STILLWATER — 10 years ago, Oklahoma State came within four points.

A furious rally on the final day of the 2013 NCAA Wrestling Championships pulled OSU within reach of Penn State. Individual national titles from Chris Perry and Jordan Oliver put OSU in position, but on that March 23, 2013, evening, PSU would narrowly claim victory, 123.5-119.5.

Since a 2006 national title, it’s the closest OSU’s come to a team championship. The Cowboys again finished second behind PSU in 2016 but were nowhere near as close in the final points total. OSU is closing in on nearly two decades since its last team national championship in 2006.

Since then, 15 national championships have been held. A 16th starts Thursday at the BOK Center in Tulsa. During that span, Penn State has won nine times, and the Nittany Lions are heavy favorites to win again this year. Iowa’s won four, and Ohio State and Minnesota have taken one each.

But, why? For starters, college wrestling has evolved in the past 15 years. A lot.

“The NCAA has really created a great tournament that has been sold out for a lot of years,” OSU coach John Smith said. “It’s created some parity that we’ve seen.”

The playing field has leveled out. Another factor, the revitalization of wrestling in the northeast. Penn State hired coach Cael Sanderson in 2010. The Nittany Lions have won nine team national titles and 32 individual titles since.

In 2005, five OSU wrestlers won individual national titles, a landmark accomplishment in the sport. Penn State has achieved that feat twice in the past five national tournaments.

“I think when you have (parity) and you’re promoting the good, and you’re not being selfish, everything grows and everything gets tougher,” Smith continued. “It doesn’t happen by not participating, not giving in at times, doing things that are bigger and better for the sport rather than yourself or your own program.”

The northeast has strengthened too. New Jersey and Pennsylvania have accounted for a third of all individual champions in the past three years, which includes AJ Ferrari, who won at 197 pounds for OSU in 2021. New York, Maryland and Minnesota with two a piece in the last three years, albeit with one wrestler winning multiple times from each state.

The last OSU wrestler from Oklahoma to win a national title was Perry, who won his second in 2014. The most likely to reverse the trend this weekend are Sand Springs’ Daton Fix (133 pounds) and Tuttle’s Dustin Plott (174), both ranked in the top five at their weight for nationals.

“We’ve got to get better,” Smith said in January. “There’s no other choice. Improve your roster, improve your recruiting, improve everything, you’ve got to get better. Improve the guys we’ve got on the team right now.”

There is optimism for the future. Smith signed expected-heavyweight Christian Carroll, the No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler in the country this year, out of Indiana. More locally, Stillwater’s Cael Hughes — who recently finished his high school career undefeated — also joins the team.

“It would be nice if we stopped changing our conference every six or seven years,” Smith said. “It doesn’t help us, we’re bringing four teams in that have no wrestling teams. Eventually, somebody beats you up in recruiting with these negative things over the years.”

Regional training centers have become a hot trend for wrestling programs recently too. These RTCs allow for former wrestlers to train on or around campuses, a pivotal tool in development of current wrestlers.

The Cowboys have one, the Cowboy Wrestling Club, led by Fix’s father, Derek, but the fledgling program isn’t as close to the one PSU runs.

“We’ve gotten better and we hope to improve on what we’re doing,” Smith said. “You’ve got to acknowledge that and it’s not all about beating them down because we’re not somewhere. Or the public beating them down, I don’t really care if the public beats them down, it’s because they expect more out of us.”

These conversations often lead to that of facilities. In OSU’s latest athletic department master plan, the wrestling program is proposed to get a new training facility on the north side of Gallagher-Iba Arena.

“I’d rather people have high expectations rather than lowering their expectations,” Smith said.