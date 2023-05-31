Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Feb. 3, Rachel Becker made her first comments as a member of the Oklahoma State softball team.

After spending four seasons at Purdue, the fifth-year infielder hit the transfer portal, picking up offers from many top-tier programs before eventually landing with the Cowgirls.

Fielding questions about her thoughts on the new teammates, adjusting to a new program and what she thinks of Stillwater, Becker was asked simply, why OSU?

“I would say Oklahoma State, watching them in the World Series, just seeing how successful they’ve been under Coach (Kenny Gajewski), made me want to come here,” Becker said.

The Women’s College World Series eluded the Lindenhurst, Illinois, native her entire college career. She followed it intently as a kid. Even more after she reached college.

The NCAA Tournament as a whole was something Becker never participated in.

Fast forward four months, and Becker sat at a long podium inside USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City with a backdrop reading “NCAA Women’s College World Series” behind her. On Thursday evening at 6 p.m., Becker will finally achieve the elusive accomplishment.

She will play in her first WCWS game against No. 3 Florida State.

“Just thinking how cool of an experience that would be,” she said. “I think it just shows that, if you really work hard and are consistent, anybody can end up here if that's what you really want.”

Becker’s collegiate career will end at some point in the next week, win or lose.

“I can’t think of a better way for me to finish off my college career,” Becker continued. “I’m so thankful that I have my teammates who have been here before to kind of guide the younger girls and someone like me who’s never been here and just make everyone feel more comfortable and confident going into it.”

Becker doesn’t lack confidence. With a .449 batting average — ranked eighth in the country — the OSU second baseman provides a spark for the Cowgirls’ batting order. Hitting leadoff, Becker’s already established herself with some heroics this postseason.

Still, it’s a new experience for the veteran who often gets bunched in with the underclassmen experiencing the event for the first time.

Becker’s story often gets OSU coach Kenny Gajewski emotional, tearing up as he discussed it Wednesday. “I’ve caught myself kind of watching her a lot, just the third out against Oregon, we went and had a cool experience at Nike…to see the young kids and then somebody like Rachel to get that, just the little things,” he said.

The little things made Becker a staple for OSU. Now, she'll display them on the biggest stage.

“She’s been so amazing at embracing everything from day one,” Gajewski said. “Like she’s jumped right in here and said tell me what you want.”