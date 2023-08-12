STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy confirmed wide receiver Arland Bruce IV is currently not involved in team activities but remains on scholarship following Bruce being named in an illegal sports gambling investigation.

“He’s no longer involved in our team activities at this time,” Gundy said Saturday. “He’s got some things he has to work out, way outside of football.”

Bruce, a transfer receiver from Iowa, was named in an illegal sports gambling investigation in Iowa on Thursday. A criminal complaint filed by the Johnson County Attorney’s Office alleges Bruce placed bets on 11 Hawkeye games he participated in from 2021-22.

Gundy said the coaching staff was unaware of Bruce's involvement until last week.

“The rule that was passed a year ago…when you take a portal transfer that has multiple years of eligibility, you have him until he’s graduated. So, he’s on scholarship.

“See, I have to make a decision on what I think is right. It’s not good for him to be involved in team activities now. But it’s also, we have to support him a little bit as he goes through this. My guess is the guys involved in this have a pretty ongoing process.”

Gundy couldn’t provide a timeline for when Bruce’s situation might be resolved. “Whoever is involved in the situation, which is enforcing it, or investigating it, or prosecuting it, they don't talk to me."

Bruce is classified as a junior, but the allegations could threaten his remaining collegiate eligibility.