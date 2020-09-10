Arkansas transfer Collin Clay is granted eligibility but is expected to miss season with ACL tear

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Collin Clay, who transferred from Arkansas, was granted eligibility on Thursday but a torn ACL will prevent him from seeing the field.

“Man, this has been a battle for me,” Clay said in his post. “Today I was granted eligibility to play this season but I have recently suffered an ACL tear. I know God has his plan written for me and I know he wouldn’t throw anything at me that I couldn’t handle. I will be coming back stronger than ever!!!!”