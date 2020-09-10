 Skip to main content
Arkansas transfer Collin Clay is granted eligibility but is expected to miss season with ACL tear

Oklahoma State football

A Oklahoma State Cowboys helmet rests on the field prior to the 2019 Texas Bowl against the Texas A&M Aggies at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX, Dec 27, 2019. ERIK WILLIAMS/for the Tulsa World

 ERIK WILLIAMS

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Collin Clay, who transferred from Arkansas, was granted eligibility on Thursday but a torn ACL will prevent him from seeing the field.

The 6-3, 295-pound sophomore from Putnam City High School announced the news on Twitter.

“Man, this has been a battle for me,” Clay said in his post. “Today I was granted eligibility to play this season but I have recently suffered an ACL tear. I know God has his plan written for me and I know he wouldn’t throw anything at me that I couldn’t handle. I will be coming back stronger than ever!!!!”

Clay called his situation a minor setback for a major comeback. He tallied 324 snaps in 11 games for Arkansas last season.

Frank Bonner II

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

