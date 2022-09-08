Arizona State at No. 11 OSU: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

Arizona State at No. 11 Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Records: Arizona State 1-0, OSU 1-0

Coaches: Herm Edwards, 26-18 in fifth year; Mike Gundy, 150-69 in 18th year

Last meeting: Arizona State won 12-10 in Tempe in 1993

All-time series: Arizona State leads 2-1

Weather forecast from Kirsten Lang, Tulsa World meteorologist: It will be quiet for the first half of the day on Saturday with light winds from the south. Temperatures around kickoff will be near 90, but they will drop to the mid-80s by halftime and then wrap up in the low 80s by the time the game is over. A front will move through later in the evening that will shift winds from the south to the northeast, but they will stay calm. Any rain chances will hold off until Sunday.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Another opportunity for the defense

After a fourth quarter in which it gave up 22 points, OSU is looking for more consistency and better communication particularly from its back seven. This week's assignment features former Florida starter Emory Jones, a dual-threat quarterback who can do as much damage with his legs as he can with his arm, and running back X Valladay, who leads all active FBS players with 3,397 rushing yards and has forced 107 missed tackles in his career.

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Spencer Sanders vs. the Sun Devil secondary

Sanders is coming off an impressive performance to open his fourth season as a starter, and he goes up against a defense Saturday night that has the nation's longest streak without allowing a 50-yard play (16 games). Arizona State is led by safety Khoury Bethley, who has played 2,724 snaps in his career and has totaled 220 solo tackles. At Sanders' disposal are a variety of weapons including dynamic receivers Brennan Presley and John Paul Richardson.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tyler Lacy and Collin Oliver

OSU's standout defensive ends picked up where they left off a year ago, with Lacy and Oliver each delivering a sack last week against Central Michigan and Lacy disrupting a play that resulted in a safety. With Jones being a quarterback who can tuck it and run while under pursuit, their roles become even more important against Arizona State.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: This prime-timer features two dynamic quarterbacks who can sting defenses throwing and running. The difference between OSU's Spencer Sanders and ASU's Emory Jones will be who plays cleaner. Answer: Sanders. The Cowboys give some ground to Jones but also turn him over a few times.

OSU 38, ASU 21