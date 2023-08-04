Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Arizona, Arizona State and Utah will defect from the Pac-12 and join the Big 12 in 2024, the conference announced late Friday night.

Big 12 presidents met Friday evening, voting unanimously to accept Arizona State and Utah into the conference. Arizona was unanimously accepted Thursday evening.

"The conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators," Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement.

The trio of additions bumps the Big 12 membership to 16 teams — largest in league history — for the 2024-25 academic year, making the conference one of three Power Five leagues with at least 16 member institutions (Big Ten and SEC).

The additions come one week after Colorado left the Pac-12, returning to the Big 12 after leaving in 2010. The Pac-12, which also lost Oregon and Washington to the Big Ten earlier on Friday, held a last-ditch meeting to keep the league together, according to CBS Sports' David Cobb.

"Today's news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions," read a statement from the Pac-12. "We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities."

