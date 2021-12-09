AP All-Big 12: Four OSU players make first team; OU leads with 10 total selections

STILLWATER — Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is among four Oklahoma State players who landed on the 2021 Associated Press All-Big 12 first-team released Thursday morning while Oklahoma earned a league-best 10 overall selections, including nine on the second-team highlighted by quarterback Caleb Williams.

Iowa State running Breece Hall is the Big 12 offensive player of the year for a second consecutive season after leading the conference with 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns. Baylor safety Jalen Pitre got 12 votes to lock down defensive player of the year honors and Texas freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy — with a Big 12-best 981 years and 12 touchdowns in his debut season — is league's the newcomer of the year.

The AP All-Big 12 team is selected by a collection of 20 writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the conference.

On the sideline, Baylor's Dave Aranda earned 15 votes to become the Big 12 coach of the year after winning the Big 12 title in his second season in charge. OSU’s Mike Gundy received the remaining five votes following the Cowboys’ first 11-win season since 2011.