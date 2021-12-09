AP All-Big 12: Four OSU players make first team; OU leads with 10 total selections

STILLWATER — Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is among four Oklahoma State players who landed on the 2021 Associated Press All-Big 12 first-team released Thursday morning while Oklahoma earned a league-best 10 overall selections, including nine on the second-team highlighted by quarterback Caleb Williams.
Iowa State running Breece Hall is the Big 12 offensive player of the year for a second consecutive season after leading the conference with 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns. Baylor safety Jalen Pitre got 12 votes to lock down defensive player of the year honors and Texas freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy — with a Big 12-best 981 years and 12 touchdowns in his debut season — is league's the newcomer of the year.
The AP All-Big 12 team is selected by a collection of 20 writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the conference.
On the sideline, Baylor's Dave Aranda earned 15 votes to become the Big 12 coach of the year after winning the Big 12 title in his second season in charge. OSU’s Mike Gundy received the remaining five votes following the Cowboys’ first 11-win season since 2011.
Rodriguez, who led the Big 12 with 119 tackles, gained five votes for defensive player of the year behind Pitre, and 2021 marks his first AP first-team selection. Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse's selection also represents a first while safety Kolby Harvell-Peel returns to the first-team for the first time since 2019. Left guard Josh Sills makes a second consecutive appearance on the first-team offensive line.
Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin, defensive ends Brock Martin and Collin Oliver and cornerback Christian Holmes each feature as first-time second-team selections.
Punter Michael Turk marks OU’s lone first-team selection, but the 2021 second-team is flooded with Sooners.
Williams, the freshman passer who took over OU’s quarterback duties in Week 6, is the Big 12’s second-team quarterback for 2021. Williams threw for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns — third-most in the conference — in his first season under center in Norman.
Joining Williams as first-time second-team selections are right tackle Tyrese Robinson, left guard Marquis Hayes, right guard Chris Murray, tight end Jeremiah Hall, nose tackle Perrion Winfrey and linebacker Brian Asamoah.
Kicker Gabe Brkic and linebacker Nik Bonitto feature on the second-team for a second year in a row.
No. 16 OU wraps up its 2021 against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. No. 9 OSU meets No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.
2021 AP All-Big 12 FIRST TEAM
(“u-” denotes unanimous selection)
Offense
QB - Brock Purdy, Iowa State, 6-1, 220, Sr., Gilbert, Arizona.
RB - Breece Hall, Iowa State, 6-1, 220, Jr., Wichita, Kansas.
RB - Bijan Robinson, Texas, 6-0, 214, So., Tucson, Arizona.
T - Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, 6-3, 320, So., Kansas City, Kansas.
T - Connor Galvin, Baylor, 6-7, 310, Sr., Katy, Texas.
G - Josh Sills, Oklahoma State, 6-6, 325, Sr., Sarahville, Ohio.
G - Trevor Downing, Iowa State, 6-4, 310, Jr., Creston, Iowa.
C - Steve Avila, TCU, 6-4, 334, Jr., Arlington, Texas.
TE - u-Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, 6-6, 260, Sr., Norman, Oklahoma.
WR - Xavier Worthy, Texas, 6-1, 160, Fr., Fresno, California.
WR - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, 6-3, 230, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida.
All-Purpose - Trestan Ebner, Baylor, 5-11, 215., Sr., Henderson, Texas.
K - Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech, 6-1, 215, Sr., Rubidoux, California.
Defense
DE - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State., 6-3, 255, So., Kansas City, Missouri.
DE - Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, 6-4, 245, Jr., Pewaukee, Wisconsin.
DT - Siaki Ika, Baylor, 6-4, 350, So., Salt Lake City, Utah.
DT - Dante Stills, West Virginia, 6-4, 280, Sr., Fairmont, West Virginia.
LB - Terrel Bernard, Baylor, 6-1, 222, Sr., La Porte, Texas.
LB - Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State, 5-11, 225, Sr., Wagoner, Oklahoma.
LB - Mike Rose, Iowa State, 6-4, 250, Sr., Brecksville, Ohio.
CB - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State, 6-1, 200, Sr., Shreveport, Louisiana.
CB - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, 5-9, 177, Jr., Waco, Texas.
S - Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State., 6-0, 207, Sr., College Station, Texas.
S - Jalen Pitre, Baylor, 6-0, 197, Sr., Stafford, Texas.
P - Michael Turk, Oklahoma, 6-0, 230, Sr., Dallas.
2021 AP All-Big 12 SECOND TEAM
(“u-” denotes unanimous selection)
Offense
QB - Caleb Williams, Oklahoma, 6-1, 218, Fr., Washington D.C.
RB - Abram Smith, Baylor, 5-11, 221, Sr., Abilene, Texas.
RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-6, 173, So., Round Rock, Texas.
T - Derek Kerstetter, Texas, 6-5, 310, Sr., San Antonio.
T - Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma, 6-3, 324, Sr., McKinney, Texas.
G - Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, 6-5, 325, Sr., St. Louis.
G - Chris Murray, Oklahoma 6-1, 301, Sr., Palmdale, California.
C - Jacob Gall, Baylor, 6-2, 305, Sr., Cincinnati.
TE - Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma, 6-2, 248, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina.
WR - Tay Martin, Oklahoma State, 6-3, 186, Sr., Houma, Louisiana.
WR - Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, 6-3, 182, Sr., Miami.
All-Purpose - Malik Knowles, Kansas State 6-3, 195, Mansfield, Texas.
K - Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma, 6-3, 201, Jr., Chardon, Ohio.
Defense
DE - Brock Martin, Oklahoma State, 6-3, 250, Sr., Oologah, Oklahoma.
DE - Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, 6-2, 225, Fr., Oklahoma City.
DT - Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State, 6-6, 320, Sr., Detroit.
DT - Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma., 6-4, 292, Sr., Maywood, Illinois.
LB - Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma, 6-1, 228, Jr., Columbus, Ohio.
LB - Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma, 6-3, 240, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
LB - Colin Schooler, Texas Tech, 6-2, 230, Sr., Dana Point, California.
CB - DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech, 6-0, 200, Sr., Taylor, Texas.
CB - Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State, 6-1, 205, Sr., Leland, Mississippi.
S - Kenny Logan, Jr., Kansas, 6-0, 205, Jr., St. Augustine, Florida.
S - Russ Yeast, Kansas State, 5-10, 195, Sr., Danville, Kentucky.
P - Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, 6-4, 195, Jr., Gilbert, Arizona.
Awards
Coach of the year - Dave Aranda, Baylor.
Offensive player of the year - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State.
Defensive player of the year - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor.
Newcomer of the year - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas.