 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP All-Big 12: Four OSU players make first team; OU leads with 10 total selections
0 Comments
editor's pick

AP All-Big 12: Four OSU players make first team; OU leads with 10 total selections

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OSU vs. TCU (copy)

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (20) is one of four Cowboys who earned a first-team selection to the AP All-Big 12 first-team Thursday. 

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Dec. 5, 2021 video. The Cowboys will face Notre Dame football for the first time. Video courtesy/Playstation Fiesta Bowl

STILLWATER — Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is among four Oklahoma State players who landed on the 2021 Associated Press All-Big 12 first-team released Thursday morning while Oklahoma earned a league-best 10 overall selections, including nine on the second-team highlighted by quarterback Caleb Williams.

Iowa State running Breece Hall is the Big 12 offensive player of the year for a second consecutive season after leading the conference with 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns. Baylor safety Jalen Pitre got 12 votes to lock down defensive player of the year honors and Texas freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy — with a Big 12-best 981 years and 12 touchdowns in his debut season — is league's the newcomer of the year.

The AP All-Big 12 team is selected by a collection of 20 writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the conference.

On the sideline, Baylor's Dave Aranda earned 15 votes to become the Big 12 coach of the year after winning the Big 12 title in his second season in charge. OSU’s Mike Gundy received the remaining five votes following the Cowboys’ first 11-win season since 2011.

Rodriguez, who led the Big 12 with 119 tackles, gained five votes for defensive player of the year behind Pitre, and 2021 marks his first AP first-team selection. Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse's selection also represents a first while safety Kolby Harvell-Peel returns to the first-team for the first time since 2019. Left guard Josh Sills makes a second consecutive appearance on the first-team offensive line.

Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin, defensive ends Brock Martin and Collin Oliver and cornerback Christian Holmes each feature as first-time second-team selections.

Punter Michael Turk marks OU’s lone first-team selection, but the 2021 second-team is flooded with Sooners.

Williams, the freshman passer who took over OU’s quarterback duties in Week 6, is the Big 12’s second-team quarterback for 2021. Williams threw for 1,670 yards and 18 touchdowns — third-most in the conference — in his first season under center in Norman.

Joining Williams as first-time second-team selections are right tackle Tyrese Robinson, left guard Marquis Hayes, right guard Chris Murray, tight end Jeremiah Hall, nose tackle Perrion Winfrey and linebacker Brian Asamoah.

Kicker Gabe Brkic and linebacker Nik Bonitto feature on the second-team for a second year in a row.

No. 16 OU wraps up its 2021 against No. 14 Oregon at the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. No. 9 OSU meets No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day.

2021 AP All-Big 12 FIRST TEAM

(“u-” denotes unanimous selection)

Offense

QB - Brock Purdy, Iowa State, 6-1, 220, Sr., Gilbert, Arizona.

RB - Breece Hall, Iowa State, 6-1, 220, Jr., Wichita, Kansas.

RB - Bijan Robinson, Texas, 6-0, 214, So., Tucson, Arizona.

T - Cooper Beebe, Kansas State, 6-3, 320, So., Kansas City, Kansas.

T - Connor Galvin, Baylor, 6-7, 310, Sr., Katy, Texas.

G - Josh Sills, Oklahoma State, 6-6, 325, Sr., Sarahville, Ohio.

G - Trevor Downing, Iowa State, 6-4, 310, Jr., Creston, Iowa.

C  - Steve Avila, TCU, 6-4, 334, Jr., Arlington, Texas.

TE - u-Charlie Kolar, Iowa State, 6-6, 260, Sr., Norman, Oklahoma.

WR - Xavier Worthy, Texas, 6-1, 160, Fr., Fresno, California.

WR - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State, 6-3, 230, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida.

All-Purpose - Trestan Ebner, Baylor, 5-11, 215., Sr., Henderson, Texas.

K - Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech, 6-1, 215, Sr., Rubidoux, California.

Defense

DE - Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State., 6-3, 255, So., Kansas City, Missouri.

DE - Will McDonald IV, Iowa State, 6-4, 245, Jr., Pewaukee, Wisconsin.

DT - Siaki Ika, Baylor, 6-4, 350, So., Salt Lake City, Utah.

DT - Dante Stills, West Virginia, 6-4, 280, Sr., Fairmont, West Virginia.

LB - Terrel Bernard, Baylor, 6-1, 222, Sr., La Porte, Texas.

LB - Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State, 5-11, 225, Sr., Wagoner, Oklahoma.

LB - Mike Rose, Iowa State, 6-4, 250, Sr., Brecksville, Ohio.

CB - Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State, 6-1, 200, Sr., Shreveport, Louisiana.

CB - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU, 5-9, 177, Jr., Waco, Texas.

S - Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State., 6-0, 207, Sr., College Station, Texas.

S - Jalen Pitre, Baylor, 6-0, 197, Sr., Stafford, Texas.

P - Michael Turk, Oklahoma, 6-0, 230, Sr., Dallas.

2021 AP All-Big 12 SECOND TEAM

(“u-” denotes unanimous selection)

Offense

QB - Caleb Williams, Oklahoma, 6-1, 218, Fr., Washington D.C.

RB - Abram Smith, Baylor, 5-11, 221, Sr., Abilene, Texas.

RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, 5-6, 173, So., Round Rock, Texas.

T - Derek Kerstetter, Texas, 6-5, 310, Sr., San Antonio.

T - Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma, 6-3, 324, Sr., McKinney, Texas.

G - Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma, 6-5, 325, Sr., St. Louis.

G - Chris Murray, Oklahoma 6-1, 301, Sr., Palmdale, California.

C - Jacob Gall, Baylor, 6-2, 305, Sr., Cincinnati.

TE - Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma, 6-2, 248, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina.

WR - Tay Martin, Oklahoma State, 6-3, 186, Sr., Houma, Louisiana.

WR - Tyquan Thornton, Baylor, 6-3, 182, Sr., Miami.

All-Purpose - Malik Knowles, Kansas State 6-3, 195, Mansfield, Texas.

K - Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma, 6-3, 201, Jr., Chardon, Ohio.

Defense

DE - Brock Martin, Oklahoma State, 6-3, 250, Sr., Oologah, Oklahoma.

DE - Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State, 6-2, 225, Fr., Oklahoma City.

DT - Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State, 6-6, 320, Sr., Detroit.

DT - Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma., 6-4, 292, Sr., Maywood, Illinois.

LB - Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma, 6-1, 228, Jr., Columbus, Ohio.

LB - Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma, 6-3, 240, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

LB - Colin Schooler, Texas Tech, 6-2, 230, Sr., Dana Point, California.

CB - DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech, 6-0, 200, Sr., Taylor, Texas.

CB - Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State, 6-1, 205, Sr., Leland, Mississippi.

S - Kenny Logan, Jr., Kansas, 6-0, 205, Jr., St. Augustine, Florida.

S - Russ Yeast, Kansas State, 5-10, 195, Sr., Danville, Kentucky.

P - Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, 6-4, 195, Jr., Gilbert, Arizona.

Awards

Coach of the year - Dave Aranda, Baylor.

Offensive player of the year - Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State.

Defensive player of the year - Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor.

Newcomer of the year - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Breaking down the Big 12 title game between OSU and Baylor
OSU Sports Extra

Breaking down the Big 12 title game between OSU and Baylor

  • Updated

Mike Gundy has 15 years of head coaching experience and 136 career wins on Baylor’s Dave Aranda, and his Cowboys beat the Bears earlier this fall. Saturday’s title game features a battle of Broyles Award (top assistant) finalists in OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert