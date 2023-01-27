Andie Hancock: I never met my dad, but I miss him because 'I do know him'

Related:

Editor's note: This story originally published in January 2021. It's being re-issued today on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 plane crash that killed 10 people associated with the OSU basketball program.

Twenty years ago, a plane crashed in rural Colorado, killing all 10 men on board. My father, Will Hancock, was one of them. I was two months old.

People have often asked me, “How can you miss someone you never knew?” It’s a fair question, one I myself have thought long and hard about, and I know it might not make sense to anyone who isn’t in my shoes.

It’s easy to say what I miss specifically is our lost opportunities. It’s true, I’d miss him when my preschool had a Father’s Day lunch, I’d miss him when I’d play in high school orchestra concerts that he couldn’t hear, and sometimes I’d miss him when I was just lounging around the house with my mom, wishing he was there with us. I missed him an awful lot when I left Stillwater for college and he wasn’t there to watch me go, and I’ll miss him an awful lot on my wedding day when he won’t be there to walk me down the aisle.

And while I certainly do grieve for those lost moments, it’s not the only thing I lament, because here’s the thing: When people ask, “How can you miss someone you never knew,” the answer isn’t just “I miss him because I feel his absence.” The answer is, “Well, actually, I miss him because I do know him.”

I know him through the stories I’ve been told by his coworkers, his friends, and our family throughout my life. I know him when I go to the Royals’ Opening Day with his buddies from high school, taking part in the same tradition he once cherished. I know him when strangers reach out to me on social media just to say, “I knew your dad, and he was a great man, and I wish you the best.” I know him when my uncle plays me a record he loved. I know him when I make a bad joke and my mom laughs and says, “You sound like your dad.” I know him when someone tells me I have his smile.

I know that Dad was clever and thoughtful, hard-working and complex, and always endlessly kind; I know these things because through all the ways his memory persists, I know him.

After the crash, the university made a promise: “We Will Remember.” In the past two decades, people have made good on that promise every year without fail. This week, I know in the midst of all the pain my family and I will feel, countless people will reach out and help us through with their kindness, just as they have every year. And when the Pokes play Arkansas this weekend and everyone in Gallagher-Iba takes a moment of silence before the game, students will be upholding an oath made before many of them were even born. To me, a daughter who knows her dad only through the memories of others, it will always mean the world.

Andie Hancock, 20, is majoring in journalism and getting a minor in political science at Northwestern

22 years ago: Remembering the 10 victims of the 2001 OSU plane crash January 2021 video: Remembering the 10 remains important for Boynton, OSU 2001 OSU plane crash Kendall Durfey Bjorn Fahlstrom Nate Fleming Will Hancock Daniel Lawson Brian Luinstra Denver Mills Pat Noyes Bill Teegins Jared Weiberg 2001 OSU plane crash 2001 OSU plane crash 2001 OSU plane crash 2001 OSU plane crash 2001 OSU plane crash 2001 OSU plane crash Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES