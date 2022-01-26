Anderson's career-high 34 not enough in Cowboys' OT loss to No. 23 Iowa State

STILLWATER — Minutes after his career-high 34-point scoring performance came to an end Wednesday night, Oklahoma State’s Avery Anderson was focused on defense, or a lack thereof.
Sat at the podium inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, the junior guard was asked about his missed lay-up and the goaltending call on Moussa Cisse that followed with 12 seconds remaining in the Cowboys’ 84-81 overtime loss to No. 23 Iowa State.
When Anderson watched the play back in the locker room, he saw his missed runner roll off the rim by the time Cisse slammed it home for what appeared to be the go-ahead put back. On the floor, the three-person referee crew, with help from a subsequent video review, thought otherwise, upholding the ruling and erasing Cisse’s basket. Iowa State’s Tre Jackson followed with a pair of free throws to ice the back and forth affair that featured 28 lead changes.
But to Anderson, in the aftermath of his career scoring night, the Cowboys’ fifth conference loss of the season didn’t just come down to the controversial call at the rim.
“I don’t even start with that play,” Anderson said. “It starts with me (not) getting stops and just letting my team down and having defensive breakdowns. So that was on me. I’m taking full responsibility.”
Iowa State (15-5, 3-5 Big 12) got 10 of its 14 points in the extra period from Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter to pull away from the Cowboys in Stillwater. Brockington led the visitors with 26 points, followed by Hunter’s 18 as the Cyclones shot 42.9% from 3-point range. Caleb Grill charged the 3-point effort, scoring his 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep.
And while Anderson harped on late-game defense, he did little wrong in the lead up to those closing minutes of overtime.
After leading 35-34 at halftime, OSU (10-9, 3-5) missed its first seven 3-pointers of the second half. Anderson knocked down the eighth and hit two more long triples as part of a 23-point second-half when he accounted for nearly 66% of OSU’s scoring after halftime.
He added four more to his tally in overtime, eclipsing his previous career-high with a runner that cut the Iowa State lead to 77-76. Mired in a scoring slump for much of his third season at OSU, Anderson broke out Wednesday in a rampant performance that began from beyond the arc.
“Avery Anderson is hopefully turning the corner,” coach Mike Boynton said. “I’ve been on him all season about taking more threes. You can’t be a guard in this day and age, with the way the game is played, and go multiple games without 3-pointers. Just can’t.
“So tonight he took 11 tonight…that’s a sign to me that he’s understanding it’s a weapon he’s got.”
Isaac Likekele scored 13 points, finishing as the only other OSU scorer in double figures. He padded the stat sheet with season-high assists, six rebounds and three steals.
All three of his steals came before halftime when the senior guard scored eight points and tallied five assists, poking the ball away from Iowa State’s Alijaz Kuntz in the final minute of the half and finishing on the other end to hand the hosts a 35-34 halftime lead.
“I was just trying to go out there and be aggressive,” Likekele said. “Really just trying to get myself going. I know whenever I get myself going, the team gets going a lot too and it makes it easier for everybody on the floor.
Bryce Thompson, who entered leading OSU with 12.0 points per game in Big 12 play, finished with seven points on 1-for-8 shooting. Cowboys leading scorer Bryce Williams missed a second consecutive game with an ankle injury.
Anderson scored 21 of the Cowboys final 22 points of regulation to force the extra period, but OSU never led in overtime. The Cyclones lead stood at 75-72 with 2:56 remaining after Hunter converted a 3-point play from the free throws line.
Anderson’s made free throws with 19 seconds remaining cut the Iowa State lead to 82-81 and the Cowboys regained possessions with 19 seconds remaining after Hunter was forced out of bounds. The turnover set up Anderson’s miss at the rim, which Cisse (eight points, seven rebounds) followed with what appeared to be the go-ahead putback.
Instead, Cisse’s slam was ruled goaltending on the floor and upheld upon video review.
“I think what they said was it was over the cylinder at the time that he touched it and that's illegal to touch it,” Boynton said.
Jackson followed with a pair of free throws and the Cowboys’ hopes of forcing double overtime died on missed 3-point attempts from Keylan Boone and Anderson in the closing seconds.
OSU travels to face Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.
No. 23 Iowa St. 84, Oklahoma St. 81, OT
Iowa St.;34;36;14;—;84
Oklahoma St.;35;35;11;—;81
IOWA ST. (15-5): Jones 1-1 0-2 2, Brockington 11-20 1-2 26, Hunter 6-13 3-3 18, Kalscheur 4-11 0-4 8, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0, Conditt 4-4 2-3 10, Grill 5-7 0-0 15, Kunc 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 32-60 8-16 84.
OKLAHOMA ST. (10-9): Cisse 4-5 0-2 8, Anderson 9-16 11-13 34, Likekele 6-9 1-1 13, Thompson 1-8 5-6 7, R.Walker 1-7 1-2 4, Moncrieffe 1-2 2-3 4, Ke.Boone 1-4 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Ka.Boone 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 26-55 22-29 81.
Halftime: Oklahoma St. 35-34. 3-Point Goals: Iowa St. 12-28 (Grill 5-7, Brockington 3-4, Hunter 3-8, Jackson 1-2, Kunc 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6), Oklahoma St. 7-24 (Anderson 5-11, Ke.Boone 1-3, R.Walker 1-5, Thompson 0-5). Fouled Out: Kalscheur. Rebounds: Iowa St. 27 (Conditt 8), Oklahoma St. 30 (Cisse 7). Assists: Iowa St. 21 (Jones, Kalscheur 5), Oklahoma St. 15 (Likekele 8). Total Fouls: Iowa St. 23, Oklahoma St. 21. A: 8,271 (13,611).
Photos: OSU basketball hosts No. 23 Iowa State
