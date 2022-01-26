Anderson's career-high 34 not enough in Cowboys' OT loss to No. 23 Iowa State

Iowa State (15-5, 3-5 Big 12) got 10 of its 14 points in the extra period from Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter to pull away from the Cowboys in Stillwater. Brockington led the visitors with 26 points, followed by Hunter’s 18 as the Cyclones shot 42.9% from 3-point range. Caleb Grill charged the 3-point effort, scoring his 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep.

And while Anderson harped on late-game defense, he did little wrong in the lead up to those closing minutes of overtime.

After leading 35-34 at halftime, OSU (10-9, 3-5) missed its first seven 3-pointers of the second half. Anderson knocked down the eighth and hit two more long triples as part of a 23-point second-half when he accounted for nearly 66% of OSU’s scoring after halftime.

He added four more to his tally in overtime, eclipsing his previous career-high with a runner that cut the Iowa State lead to 77-76. Mired in a scoring slump for much of his third season at OSU, Anderson broke out Wednesday in a rampant performance that began from beyond the arc.