Anderson sinks game-winning 3-pointer as Cowboys eke past Kansas State in OT

STILLWATER — The crowd inside Gallagher-Iba Arena bellowed in the closing seconds of overtime Saturday afternoon. Moments later, Avery Anderson made sure it roared.
Boos rained down from the gathered audience of 8,976 when Kansas State’s Nijel Pack knotted the contest 79-79 from the foul line. The Wildcats’ leading scorer knocked down all three free throws after video review upheld Bryce Williams’ foul in the act of shooting and drew the ire of the Oklahoma State faithful.
Anderson restored order on the ensuing possession. The junior guard corralled a rushed pass from Williams at midcourt, then made good use of a screen from Moussa Cisse before launching the game-winning 3-pointer over Pack with 3.5 seconds to play.
Markquis Nowell’s halfcourt heave clanged off the rim moments later, ensuring a Cowboys win that returned the hosts to .500.
OSU 82. Kansas State 79.
“We didn’t have a whole lot of head hanging or wide-eye looks (today)”, coach Mike Boynton said. “The guys were determined that they were going to make plays when we needed them.”
Anderson finished with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting. His overtime heroics came after a seven-point OSU lead evaporated in the closing minutes of regulation.
The Cowboys (13-13, 6-8 Big 12) led 63-56 with 3:55 remaining in the second half before the visitors unfurled a 10-3 run to even the game at 66-66 on Kaosi Ezeagu’s dunk with 1:05 left to send the game to overtime. Bryce Thompson scored six of his career-best 23 in the extra period before the Wildcats (14-12, 6-7) drew level late and Anderson delivered his dagger.
“I told (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe): If the game is down to the wire, I’m going to make the shot,” Anderson said.
The Cowboys shot 51.9% (28-for-54) in their best shooting performance of Big 12 play in 2022. Thompson recorded his highest scoring output since he dropped 22 on the Wildcats in the first meeting between the teams, a 71-68 OSU defeat on Jan. 12 at Bramlage Coliseum. Anderson’s 46.7% shooting marked his most accurate performance since the previous visit to Kansas State.
Williams went 1-for-4 from the field with eight assists.
"His passing was sensational,” Boynton said. “Lobs. The skip passes for three’s. He got those guys open shots. They were plays that we really, really, needed.”
Pack and guard Markquis Nowell paced the Wildcats with 16 points each. Pack, who torched the Cowboys for 22 points earlier this season, shot 4-of-16 from the field with Isaac Likekele draped on him for much of the game.
Likekele recorded one of his two blocks when he swatted Pack's shot attempt at the buzzer in regulation.
“It was who Ice is when he’s at his best," Boynton said of Likekele's defensive showing. "He can guard I’d say 90% of anybody’s roster in the country."
Keylan Boone dressed but did not feature for OSU. Boynton said the junior forward is "not injured".
“Woody (Newton) was just more ready," Boynton said. "So that’s where the minutes went.”
Newton, the Syracuse transfer, knocked down 3-pointers on either side of halftime and finished with nine points — his most in an OSU uniform — in a season-high 14 minutes, combining with Kalib Boone for 20 of OSU's 25 bench points.
"For him to get that chance to just show what he got is amazing," Anderson said. "He shot with confidence and as you can see the ball went in for him.”
OSU welcomed more than 80 former Cowboys back to Gallagher-Iba Arena for Saturday’s alumni game.
The collection of players from the past were honored decade-by-decade during a halftime ceremony, from Henry Iba’s Cowboys of the 1950s to members of the Final Four squads of the 1990s and 2000s and recent alums such as Cameron McGriff and Lindy Waters, who made his NBA debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 11.
“It speaks volumes about the university," Thompson said. "To have that big of a showing from all of your past players, that means a lot for me. That means you’re doing the right thing here. They want to come back because they didn’t have to."
The Cowboys' vanishing lead in the closing minutes resembled late-game struggles that proliferated in the first meeting with the Wildcats and in other tight Big 12 defeats like Iowa State (Jan. 26) and TCU (Feb. 8).
But this time, OSU bounced back.
The Cowboys opened overtime on a 5-0 run helped by Anderson 3-pointer. Thompson connected from deep on two occasions to shoot OSU back in front.
And after Pack's free throws fired up the GIA crowd, Anderson hit the decisive triple that only made them louder.
"We stayed together," Anderson said. "Kept saying move onto the next play. We didn’t get on each other. That’s how you’re supposed to do it. That’s how you win games when it goes down to the wire.”
OKLAHOMA STATE 82, KANSAS STATE 79, OT
KANSAS ST. (14-12): Bradford 1-1 0-0 2, McGuirl 5-13 0-0 14, Nowell 4-13 5-6 16, Pack 4-16 5-6 16, M.Smith 5-13 3-4 15, Ezeagu 3-6 3-4 9, Massoud 2-4 0-0 5, Miguel 0-3 0-0 0, Kasubke 1-1 0-0 2, Linguard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 16-20 79.
OKLAHOMA ST. (13-13): T.Smith 1-1 2-4 4, Cisse 2-3 5-7 9, Anderson 7-15 4-5 20, Likekele 0-3 1-2 1, Thompson 9-17 1-3 23, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, B.Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Ka.Boone 4-4 3-4 11, Newton 3-4 1-2 9, Moncrieffe 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-54 17-27 82.
Halftime: Oklahoma St. 37-35. 3-point goals: Kansas St. 13-32 (McGuirl 4-7, Nowell 3-9, Pack 3-10, M.Smith 2-4, Massoud 1-2), Oklahoma St. 9-22 (Thompson 4-7, Newton 2-3, Anderson 2-7, B.Williams 1-4, Walker 0-1). Rebounds: Kansas St. 33 (M.Smith 10), Oklahoma St. 35 (Anderson, Walker 7). Assists: Kansas St. 12 (Nowell 5), Oklahoma St. 16 (B.Williams 8). Total fouls: Kansas St. 19, Oklahoma St. 13. A: 8,976 (13,611).