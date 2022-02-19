Anderson sinks game-winning 3-pointer as Cowboys eke past Kansas State in OT

Likekele recorded one of his two blocks when he swatted Pack's shot attempt at the buzzer in regulation.

“It was who Ice is when he’s at his best," Boynton said of Likekele's defensive showing. "He can guard I’d say 90% of anybody’s roster in the country."

Keylan Boone dressed but did not feature for OSU. Boynton said the junior forward is "not injured".

“Woody (Newton) was just more ready," Boynton said. "So that’s where the minutes went.”

Newton, the Syracuse transfer, knocked down 3-pointers on either side of halftime and finished with nine points — his most in an OSU uniform — in a season-high 14 minutes, combining with Kalib Boone for 20 of OSU's 25 bench points.

"For him to get that chance to just show what he got is amazing," Anderson said. "He shot with confidence and as you can see the ball went in for him.”

OSU welcomed more than 80 former Cowboys back to Gallagher-Iba Arena for Saturday’s alumni game.